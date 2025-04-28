Today's an Amazing Day for MCU Fans

A new announcement from Marvel's top executive set the stage for today to be one of the best days in recent memory for MCU fans.

Marvel already has a lot to look forward to with the upcoming premiere of Thunderbolts* (which is already earning rave reviews) on May 2. Even more exciting is that it will mark the end of Phase 5's theatrical slate, with only one phase left to unveil in the Multiverse Saga.

Next to movies like The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Marvel has one other movie it hopes will become the biggest hit in years: Avengers: Doomsday.

Kevin Feige Announces Today as Landmark Day for MCU Fans

Marvel Studios

During the virtual press conference for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday will begin principal photography today on Monday, April 28, 2025.

The Russo brothers reaffirmed this, announcing that filming had kicked off today via Instagram. They shared a picture of a cast member chair emblazoned with the name "Victor von Doom" with a caption reading "Day one..."

@therussobrothers on Instagram

This comes just over a year before the movie debuts in theaters on May 1, 2026.

Ahead are the numerous reasons why Avengers: Doomsday is so highly anticipated for MCU fans:

Avengers 5 Has Been In the Works for Over 3 Years

Marvel Studios

Avengers 5 was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022, with Kevin Feige confirming the development of both Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. The film had been in the works even before the news went public, with the MCU finally setting a finish line in place for the Multiverse Saga.

Unfortunately, The Kang Dynasty found itself in deep trouble after star Jonathan Majors (Kang) was arrested for reckless assault and harassment in March 2023. When he was found guilty in court in December 2023, he was fired from his role, and Marvel Studios' top brass was forced to change directions.

While Secret Wars seemingly faced no major changes, Marvel announced the Doomsday subtitle for Avengers 5 at SDCC 2024. Finally getting its title locked in, this put the movie on a thrilling path to help close out the Multiverse Saga.

The Avengers Finally Assemble in the Multiverse Saga

Marvel Studios

One major complaint from fans about the Multiverse Saga is that there has been no sign of when the Avengers could be assembled for the first time since 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Since that time, the MCU has largely consisted of solo movies and Disney+ series, none of which have had any major groups team up.

Doomsday will finally assemble an updated roster of Avengers, many of whom were confirmed for inclusion in Marvel's live-stream announcement of the film's cast.

Most notable in that announcement were Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Anthony Mackie's Captain America, who are both expected to help lead the new Avengers roster. Other Endgame veterans in this film include Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), the Black Panther (Letitia Wright), and Winston Duke (M'Baku).

Considering Doomsday's cast is expected to expand exponentially in the coming months, this Avengers roster is sure to have more than a few heavy-hitters ready for battle.

The MCU Honors Legacy Marvel Heroes

Marvel Studios

While most of Doomsday's announced stars made their name through the MCU, the cast will include more than a handful of stars who starred in Marvel's earliest films from the modern era.

Two of these stars have already made appearances in the MCU: Patrick Stewart's Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Kelsey Grammer's Beast in The Marvels. They were integral pieces of 20th Century Fox's original X-Men franchise, with Stewart's tenure going all the way back to 2000's X-Men.

Also coming into play are four actors from Fox's X-Men saga who will make their long-awaited MCU debuts in Doomsday. This group consists of Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, James Marsden's Cyclops, and Ian McKellen's Magneto, who will all add a new flair to Marvel Studios' new film.

Joining them will be Channing Tatum's Gambit after his appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, giving him a chance to join a full team of X-Men for the first time.

Bringing Marvel legends of this caliber into Doomsday will give the film something no MCU film or Avengers outing has ever had, only adding to the hype building for its debut.

Avengers 5 Will Feel Like Past MCU Hits

Marvel Studios

From everything fans know so far about Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel seems to be developing a film that will feel like many of the movies that fans know and love from the MCU's past.

Much of this is due to the fact that Joe and Anthony Russo are officially back in the MCU to direct the fifth Avengers movie. Initially, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton was in line to direct the Avengers sequel before exiting the project, but the Russos being back has given the film new life.

The Russos' four MCU projects are considered four of the best movies in MCU history, including the second and third Captain America films and the last two Avengers movies.

Additionally, Stephen McFeely is in place to write the film's script after holding the same position on six previous MCU films, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Even though he will be without his usual partner, Christopher Markus, his work has earned high praise over the last 14 years.

Those three will help organize a cast largely filled with MCU veterans, who will join forces for the first time in what will be seven years. That, combined with tying off multiple loose ends from the Multiverse Saga, will help bring back that feeling of the classic MCU after Thunderbolts* kicked off that same trend upon its debut.

Doctor Doom's Impending Reign of MCU Destruction

Marvel Studios

As indicated by the title, Avengers: Doomday will center on a villain described as Marvel's most iconic antagonist ever, Victor Von Doom. In a wild twist, at SDCC 2024, Marvel confirmed he will be played by MCU veteran Robert Downey Jr. after more than a decade playing the role of Iron Man.

The leader of the fictional nation of Latveria is presumed to make his MCU debut in this movie, with Downey bringing to life one of the scariest antagonists in comic book history.

Outside of Doom exerting a scary amount of power and influence over the Multiverse, having Downey play the role is something Marvel hopes will rejuvenate MCU fans. Seeing him embrace almost a wrestling-style heel turn will allow him to dive deep into his acting chops while likely laying a beatdown on some of the franchise's biggest names.

The biggest question right now is whether Doom will make his debut ahead of this movie in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is not expected after recent comments from director Matt Shakman. However, when he does show his masked face, the MCU is in for pure chaos and calamity from the get-go.

The Multiverse Saga Lives Up to Its Name in Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Since Phases 4-6 were officially dubbed the Multiverse Saga, fans have been slightly disappointed by the amount of multiverse-related content in said saga.

The only movies to touch on that concept thus far have been Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Marvels, and Deadpool & Wolverine. However, these films (along with Loki and What If...? on Disney+) will just be the tip of the iceberg as Doomsday makes its debut.

Not only are four different teams being united in Avengers: Doomsday, but the cast list alone teases at least two or three different universes that will be in play. This number could even rise higher depending on whether the mutant characters in this film are all from the same world.

Taking the cast list into account, there could be heroes and villains from as many as six different realities in play, considering where they were last seen in and out of the MCU. No matter where that number settles out, this movie will feature easily the biggest exploration of the greater multiverse that fans have ever seen.

Avengers: Doomsday began production today and will arrive in theaters on May 1, 2026.