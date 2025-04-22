Thunderbolts Early Reviews Are Here, And They Reveal One Clear Consensus

According to the first reactions and reviews for Thunderbolts*, Marvel fans should be thrilled to see what’s coming for the MCU.

Coming as the last film in Marvel Studios' Phase 5 slate, Thunderbolts* will bring together a unique team of antiheroes and villains to fight a new world-threatening enemy. Behind characters like Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, this team will have to set aside their differences in order to keep the planet safe from the evil Sentry.

Thunderbolts* comes with plenty of mystery, as many are still wondering what secrets the movie is keeping (including the oft-discussed asterisk in its title). Bringing together this new team of powerful heroes in lieu of an Avengers movie, Marvel is already building plenty of hype for what this story will deliver.

First Social Media Reactions for Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*

Marvel Studios

Following the first official screening for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, UK, critics have shared their social media reactions on X.

The consensus from these reviews is that Marvel has delivered another successful hit after its last film, Captain America: Brave New World, saw mixed reviews from critics. These reviews praise the dynamic between the titular team's members amongst chaos, often singling out Yelena Belova star Florence Pugh for her work.

Additionally, many rate the film as one of the better MCU movies in some time, noting the stakes, comedy, and emotion as the highlights.

Next Best Picture's Matt Neglia described the movie as "in many ways, different from other MCU films that have come before it." Teasing "some of Marvel’s darkest material to date," he gave major props to Pugh and Sentry actor Lewis Pullman for standout performances as part of a stacked cast:

"'THUNDERBOLTS*' is, in many ways, different from other MCU films that have come before it, and that freshness couldn’t have arrived at a more opportune time, when the franchise is in need of new blood and direction. It’s some of Marvel’s darkest material to date, dealing with the emotional wreckage of broken individuals grappling with their past choices and finding camaraderie amidst the emptiness of their lives. This may be a team-up film, but it very much belongs to Florence Pugh, who carries much of the dramatic weight of the movie on her back, while Lewis Pullman delivers a complex performance as a sympathetic character at war with himself. It may not be the flashiest, funniest, or strongest Marvel film, but its rough edges and imperfections somehow all feel fitting for this anti-hero team of misfits."

The Film Blerds' Brandon Norwood credited the film for feeling "like the old Marvel" that got fans excited for over a decade while highlighting the chemistry seen from a "dysfunctional team:"

"Shocked how good 'THUNDERBOLTS*' is. Putting emphasis on the character work and practical action makes this feel like the old Marvel that has us for a decade plus. Wish we'd gotten this sooner. Helps that this dysfunctional team has chemistry too."

"Thunderbolts* [is] raw, hilarious, and deeply human," according to Big Gold Belt Media, who also called the new movie "gritty, emotional, and unlike anything Marvel has done before:"

"'THUNDERBOLTS*' raw, hilarious, and deeply human. It’s a bold dive into trauma, healing, and redemption. Proof that even the so-called defective losers and disposable delinquents can rise above their past and become the heroes no one expected. It’s gritty, emotional, and unlike anything Marvel has done before — a must-see story that hits where it hurts and heals where it matters 1 Mid & 1 Post credit scene."

@BeanzGotGamez pointed out how Thunderbolts* delivers "tons of implications on how the MCU is moving forward," while calling Yelena his MVP. He also teased something exciting after the credits start rolling:

"Taps mic: 'Thunderbolts*' was awesome. Tons of implications on how the MCU is moving forward. The team works well together, plenty of emotion. Yelena is my MVP. Definitely a super fun movie. Definitely stick around after the credits"

The Hollywood Handle proclaimed Thunderbolts* to be "one of Marvel’s most enjoyable films in a while," pointing out how different it feels from most of the MCU. Singling out Pugh, the outlet let fans know there is "a lot to love here:"

"'Thunderbolts*' is one of Marvel’s most enjoyable films in a while. It feels different than most of the studio’s projects. Its bold, funny, filled with great action and an unexpected emotional punch. Florence Pugh is the star that shines the brightest. There’s a lot to love here. Make sure you stay for the credits…"

"Thunderbolts* is easily one of the best MCU movies in a long time," as noted by Games Radar’s Emily Murray. She even shed tears while watching the movie, which "tells a genuinely emotional story" with which fans should connect:

"Well 'Thunderbolts*' is easily one of the best MCU movies in a long time (and maybe one of my new personal faves). Has so much spark, charisma, and tells a genuinely emotional story you connect with. A tear was shed. Florence Pugh in particular superb, just walks away with it"

Discussing Film's Jacob Fisher called the movie "truly fantastic" while praising the ensemble cast, giving credit individually to Pugh and Pullman. On top of great action, the story impacted Fisher "like a ton of bricks:"

"'THUNDERBOLTS*' is truly fantastic, the cast has electric chemistry with each other (Florence Pugh & Lewis Pullman are the standouts) and the action sequences are very strong. But most of all, the film’s story hit me like a ton of bricks, it’s bold, important & so well-written"

"That was pretty great!," Empire Magazine's Amon Warmann said, calling the movie "visually daring [and] emotionally resonant." Along with Pugh and Pullman, he also singled out Red Guardian star David Harbour for being "consistently funny:"

"'Thunderbolts*': That was pretty great! A visually daring, emotionally resonant superhero film that pushes mental health to the forefront. Florence Pugh brings the heart, David Harbour is consistently funny, & Lewis Pullman might be the stealth MVP. Best MCU film in a long while!

According to Film and Glory's Mia Pflüger, the movie brings about a new era for the MCU with "the most humane film" yet. Praising Pugh's work, she also pinpointed "an absolute scene stealing moment" for Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan to watch out for:

"'Thunderbolts*' introduces a new era for Marvel, the most humane film filled with allowing their anti hero being flawed, broken and regretful. Sebastian Stan has an absolute scene stealing moment, yet Florence Pugh shows she is the true lead of the new generation and team."

Thunderbolts* will debut in theaters on Friday, May 2.