Critics have a range of reactions to Captain America: Brave New World in early social media reviews.

Captain America: Brave New World First Reviews via Social Media Reactions

Overall, Captain America: Brave New World is seeing mixed reactions. The performances — especially Anthony Mackie's — are being consistently praised, while the plot and action are seeing some disagreement.

Nerdist's Rotem Rusak called the action "sharp and the mystery and tension simmering," praising the movie's strong characters:

"'Captain America Brave New World' brought to life the best of the MCU. The action sequences were sharp and the mystery and tension simmering, but by far the greatest triumph of the movie was the heart it allowed its main characters to have and the relationships it built between them."

Writer Mike Ryan found the plot of Captain America: Brave New World "convoluted and dull," saying it "should have been called Captain America: Loose Ends:"

"'CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD' seems to only exist to wrap up loose ends to The Incredible Hulk and Eternals. And in doing so the plot is about as convoluted and dull as that all sounds. This should have been called Captain America: Loose Ends" "(And I love Mackie’s Sam Wilson so this is very disappointing)"

Rachel Leishman of The Mary Sue had more positive things to say, calling it "a pretty solid Cap meets Hulk film," and praising Anthony Mackie's and Danny Ramirez's performances:

"'Captain America Brave New World' brings an exciting idea for the future of the MCU under Sam Wilson as leader. A pretty solid Cap meets Hulk film but where it shines is in Anthony Mackie and Danny Ramirez's performances. Harrison Ford is having so much fun and I had fun with him"

John Flickinger called the film " clunky, anticlimactic, and about as exciting as a rerun," adding that viewers should not "bother getting hyped" about Red Hulk:

"'Captain America Brave New World' is clunky, anticlimactic, and about as exciting as a rerun. The screenplay gives the characters little to do, the action feels like it’s just checking a box, and Red Hulk? Don’t bother getting hyped. As the 35th film in the MCU, it plays things way too safe."

Meanwhile Erik Davis praised the movie, saying "Marvel is back! Cap is back!," and praising the movie's "hand-to-hand (or hand-to-shield) fight sequences:"

"Marvel is back! Cap is back! Julius Onah's #BraveNewWorld is a more ground-level MCU film that's heavy on action and full of political intrigue. It excels in its Red Hulk and its many hand-to-hand (or hand-to-shield) fight sequences. Love the bromance between Cap and Falcon, too. In many ways it plays like a sequel to 2008's #TheIncredibleHulk, but from the perspective of Thaddeus Ross. I liked Harrison Ford's version of the character - this is a "Thunderbolt" Ross at the top of his game, yet slowly unraveling as his complicated past - with Cap, with the Avengers, with Hulk - catches up to him. Maybe rewatch that film before this one. It's great to see Cap back in action. I can watch him sling that shield all day. This definitely feels like the beginning of the next chapter for #CaptainAmerica, with the film laying groundwork for what's to come in the MCU - both later this year and beyond."

Cris Parker was more in the middle, praising Mackie's performance and saying it was an "enjoyable watch with decent action sequences & some standout moments." Still, "it didn't quite hit the emotional or narrative highs" it could have:

"'Captain America Brave New World' is an enjoyable watch with decent action sequences & some standout moments. However, it didn't quite hit the emotional or narrative highs I was hoping for. Loved Mackie as Cap & I appreciated the more serious tone but it did feel slightly empty."

Nadya Martinez of GothamGeekGirl called Brave New World "an explosive, exciting and powerful start to Avengers 2.0:"

"'Captain America Brave New World' is an explosive, exciting and powerful start to Avengers 2.0 Sam once again picks up the shield with some enhancements and proves himself to be worthy of the shield and a seat at the table."

Leo Rydell of Geekly Goods praised "the chemistry between Sam, Joaquin, and Isiah," but found there to be "a lot of veering off that hurts the pacing and editing:"

"Pretty good! There are fun action sequences and political undertones that work! The chemistry between Sam, Joaquin, and Isiah shines. But there is a lot of veering off that hurts the pacing and editing and the action choreo was not great..."

From The Direct, David Thompson leaned positive, saying "Anthony Mackie fills Chris Evans' shoes seamlessly," and praising Red Hulk, but feels "the script, structure, and half-baked side characters" drag it down:

"Anthony Mackie fills Chris Evans' shoes seamlessly as Captain America. No one is more deserving to hold the shield than Sam Wilson. Harrison Ford takes Thunderbolt Ross up a level and, yes, Red Hulk SMASHES — Angry Hulks are so back! Unfortunately, between the script, structure, and half-baked side characters, 'Captain America Brave New World' struggles to soar as high as I’d hoped."

Meanwhile, Gillian Blum praised the "tight script," adding that "Mackie's infectious empathy is the true MVP," even if it is not "perfect:"

"'Captain America Brave New World' is dynamic & engaging, with tight writing, a strong cast & some of the MCU's best action sequences. It's grounded in hard truths without sacrificing that classic Cap optimism. Esposito & Ramirez shine, but Mackie's infectious empathy is the true MVP." "Is it perfect? Of course not, nothing is. But I had a blast, saw the vision, and loved it."

This story is still developing, please check back soon for more!