Marvel Studios Reveals First Look at Captain America's New Romantic Interest

Fans recently got their first look at Captain America’s love interest in Brave New World.

While Chris Evans always had a prominent love story to go alongside his MCU journey thanks to Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson hasn’t gotten that yet.

But that’s finally set to change in the franchise’s fourth film as the new Cap goes against both The Leader and Red Hulk.

It was previously announced that Xosha Roquemore was cast as Leila Taylor, a character who has been a key love interest for Sam in the comics.

[ Captain America 4’s Romantic Interest Actress Reportedly Revealed ]

First Look at Xosha Roquemore’s Leila Taylor in Captain America

Marvel Studios has revealed the first look at the romantic interest for Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson in his upcoming 2025 movie, Captain America: Brave New World.

The production still image sees director Julius Onah, Mackie, and newcomer Xosha Roquemore standing alongside each other on set for the upcoming movie.

Marvel

This is the first time Roquemore’s Leila Taylor has been seen in the MCU. The character is one of Wilson’s biggest love interests in the comics, and it is assumed that the same fate will be explored here.

The character’s first appearance in the comics occurred in 1971’s Captain America #139. While she was a longtime romantic interest of Sam’s, Leila was also one of the first to know his true identity as The Falcon.

Marvel

In the comics, their history happens decades before he ever picks up the shield, so this upcoming MCU film will introduce an entirely unique scenario for the duo.

Could More Romantic Interests Be Possible For Sam Wilson?

One of the best things that the addition of Xosha Roquemore’s Leila Taylor in Captain America: Brave New World will do for Sam Wilson’s MCU storyline is to give further glimpses into the hero’s personal life.

While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier offered up a good amount in that arena, adding a love interest will continue to expand his story.

Of course, hopefully, Leila will have some good stories to partake in outside of her love story, but being a supporting cast member, who knows how it will play out?

Another big romantic interest of Wilson’s is a street-level hero named Misty Knight. In fact, the character was previously portrayed by Simone Missick in Netflix’s Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders.

Depending on how that side of the MCU fleshes out following Daredevil: Born Again, perhaps she could also be vying for Wilson’s heart one day.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14, 2025.

Catch up on more Captain America news:

New Captain America 4 Trailer Gets Strong First Reactions Online

First Look at Anthony Mackie’s Falcon Replacement Revealed

MCU: First Look at Red Hulk for 2025 Movie Gets Revealed (Photo)