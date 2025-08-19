Loungefly Executive Goes Behind the Scenes of Their Creative Process (Exclusive) | SDCC 2025

Loungefly pulled back the curtain on its design magic during San Diego Comic-Con 2025. In an exclusive interview with The Direct, the company's Vice President of Marketing shared how creativity, fan passion, and brand collaborations fuel Loungefly's unique product line that was available to purchase for attendees.

Loungefly's SDCC 2025 lineup featured a mix of limited-edition backpacks, crossbody bags, pins, and lanyards inspired by fan-favorite franchises like One Piece, Fantastic Four, Hello Kitty, Clueless, Stitch, Superman, and more.

VP of Marketing Aneesah Williams shared insight on the new releases and how Loungefly continues to evolve its signature style with The Direct's David Thompson.

SDCC 2025

One standout was the light-up Superman backpack, inspired by the popular 2025 film, a full-size departure from the company's famous mini silhouette, taking this version "to new heights:"

"I mean, first of all, this bag is a full-size bag, so you know, you have the functionality. But the best part is that the piping lights up, and that is really, really awesome. So I think fans love when we give them that extra fit of innovation and coolness. And so it's in true Superman fashion. We got to take it to the next level, right? Take it to new heights."

SDCC 2025

Also at SDCC 2025, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn gave fans some major DCU updates coming off the heels of Superman's success in theaters.

The booth also showcased designs tied to 2025 smash hits, including How to Train Your Dragon. Williams noted that Loungefly wants to "be a part of it in some kind of way" regarding new blockbuster releases:

"We love to align Loungefly with what's happening in pop culture and film, and to know that there's an awesome new theatrical release coming out, we want to be a part of it in some kind of way, and give our super fans of that IP just something that they can wear with them and rock and sport. You can get the bag and then go to the movie, right? And so this is, you know, in an effort to help them do that."

Loungefly also leaned into milestone anniversaries, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Clueless with a Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and Dionne (Stacey Dash) collection. Williams even admitted that these bags were her "favorite:"

"All these bags are my favorite, but this is my, my favorite, favorite. Yeah, on top of I love this because it takes me back. This is all about the nostalgia, 30th anniversary of Clueless. Believe it or not, it doesn't feel like it feels more like a 10 year but not 30, but 30 year anniversary, inspired by Cher and Dion, the classic, iconic characters of 'Clueless.' And as you can see, there's a ton of wonderful detail on these bags, like the old school cell phone and the pom pom on the pin here that Cher used when she was in class. So just a fun, fun collection."

While mini backpacks remain Loungefly's most iconic offering, Williams noted that expanding "silhouettes" is a key part of the brand’s future:

"So just looking at the different sort of silhouettes of our bags. We are obviously known for the mini backpack. We rock that backpack. We love that backpack. It's signature to what we do."

But while that signature style remains, she emphasized that the company is branching out, "People want to use our bags not only as collectibles:"

"We're also thinking about diversification when it comes to our silhouettes, right? And people want to use our bags not only as collectibles, but as wearable fashion."

That shift, according to Williams, has led Loungefly to explore more practical designs, "We need full-size backpacks that feel more functional and utilitarian:"

"So it's like looking at all right? We need full size backpacks that feel more functional and utilitarian, you know, in that kind of way. And then we also have things that are more fashionable and figural."

Ultimately, she said, the design process always comes back to the fans, "All we do is story tell, and we story tell through fashion accessories:"

"This is something that we're looking at, and we think about what will stay true to that IP as far as, like, what do you think the fans would love, right? And that really kind of brings that story alive, because all we do is story tell, and we story tell through fashion accessories."

