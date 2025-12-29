Marvel Studios Unveils Phase 6's First Official Sidekick

Marvel Studios will turn one Phase 2 character into a new superhero sidekick as part of the MCU's Phase 6 slate. In the traditional sense of the term, sidekicks are more typically found in the DC universe with pairings such as Batman and Robin, Green Arrow and Speedy, and Flash and Kid Flash. But that's not to say the MCU doesn't have its fair share of sidekicks who have served as consistent allies to its superheroes.

Marvel Studios promoted its next Disney+ series with a highly meta featurette for the in-universe Wonder Man reboot, which stars Yaya Abdul Mateen II's Simon Williams and Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery.

As part of the interview, the former fake Mandarin was asked to "talk about playing Wonder Man's sidekick." While it seems Slattery's character will be viewed as a sidekick, he doesn't seem to agree, as he declared, "I would not classify myself as a sidekick; I am a mentor."

Fans already knew that Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery would serve as the co-leads of Disney+'s Wonder Man series as they "connect on their love of acting" despite being "wildly different people:"

"Yes. They connect on their love of acting. Other than that, they're wildly different people, but because they have this very strong love of this craft, they have this really white-hot affinity for one another right away."

The acting duo will officially board fictional director Von Kovak's next movie when Wonder Man premieres all eight episodes on Disney+ on January 27.

So far, Wonder Man has simply been promoted as a Hollywood satire comedy and a tale of these two actors that just so happens to be in the MCU. But those familiar with Simon Williams will be aware that he is hiding some major superpowers.

With Slattery poised to serve as Williams' sidekick both in the in-universe superhero reboot and real-world Disney+ series, they mark the ninth superhero-sidekick duo who will share the screen in the MCU's Phase 6...

Sam Wilson

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson has finally stepped outside the shadows of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers and become both Captain America and the Avengers' next leader. But, before he carried the star-spangled shield, Wilson was a loyal sidekick to Rogers as Falcon across multiple MCU movies.

After bidding farewell in Avengers: Endgame with the heartfelt passing of the shield, the duo is expected to reunite next December in Doomsday. There's no doubt Rogers will be proud to see how far his protoge has come, even if he won't get to pass him the shield himself until he is much older.

Joaquin Torres

Sam Wilson's days as Captain America may have only just begun, but he has already picked up his own sidekick in U.S. Air Force Captain Joaquin Torres.

Having suffered significant injuries in Captain America: Brave New World, Torres will be back in Avengers: Doomsday as the Falcon and the right-hand man to Cap. His first mission as part of this larger world of superheroes may be a shock for Danny Ramirez's MCU newcomer, as they are thrown headfirst into the Multiverse.

Bucky Barnes

Just as he once was to Steve Rogers, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes has continued to be a close ally and friend to Captain America under Sam Wilson.

Despite their buddy-cop sidekicks' dynamic in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam and Bucky may be butting heads in Avengers 5. With the former Winter Soldier now firmly allied with the New Avengers (Thunderbolts), some have speculated that another superhero face-off may be coming.

Loki

Tom Hiddleston's Loki has had a complicated history in the MCU, having been a villain to the Avengers, the would-be assassin of Thanos, a TVA agent, and, now, the God of Stories, holding the Multiverse together. For a period, one could argue he was even a sidekick to Chris Hemsworth's Thor in Thor: Ragnarok.

While the sun will shine on Thor and Loki again when they reunite in Doomsday, it will be a rather complicated reunion, to say the least. For one, the Loki that fans have most recently been accompanying in the MCU never meant through any of those events past The Avengers, where he and his brother became closer again.

Namora

When Wakanda and Talokan went to war in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tenoch Huerta's Namor led his army alongside two high-ranking, trusted allies.

One of those was Mabel Cadena's Namora, who will join him in Avengers: Doomsday as they are called upon in the Multiversal conflict to come.

Attuma

The second of Namor's sidekicks was Alex Livinalli's Attuma, who brought the muscle to the table as both a trusted ally and one of Talokan's most fierce fighters.

Both Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli were among the Black Panther characters confirmed to return in Avengers 5, thanks to set photos from Bahrain.

Ned Leeds

Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds was always eager to be the "guy in the chair" and sidekick to Tom Holland's Spider-Man. Sadly, those days may be over for now as Doctor Strange's spell forced Ned to lose all memory of Peter Parker, although one has to wonder if he still remembers working for a masked Spider-Man.

Regardless, Ned is among the seven MCU characters confirmed to return in Brand New Day, even if that is without his memory of his old best friend. Only time will tell if those memories are restored before the credits roll, opening the doors to Peter and Ned resuming their antics together in Spider-Man 5 and beyond.

Foggy Nelson

Before Netflix's Daredevil even began, Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson was like a sidekick to Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in the courtroom, before later standing by his side as he began his vigilante career.

Despite being killed off by Wilson Bethel's Bullseye, Foggy Nelson will return in Born Again Season 2. As it seems doubtful he will be resurrected, fans may enjoy some flashbacks, filling the gap between the Netflix and Disney+ shows.

Karen Page

Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page has been a close ally to Matt Murdock for over a decade in-universe, going from a secretary to an investigator in her own right and, eventually, a love interest.

Having only appeared in two Season 1 episodes, Karen Page is back in full force in Born Again's next outing, helping Matt Murdock assemble his vigilante army and going on the run with him for Kingpin's regime.