2026's Clayface Movie Is Confirmed to Include 3 Things Never Seen Before In a DC Movie

DC Studios' Clayface is poised to be a unique entry in the DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, introducing new elements and diverging from the usual superhero spectacle that comic book movies are known for. The upcoming Batman villain spinoff movie is the third theatrical movie in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU, and it will focus on the origin story of up-and-coming actor Matt Hagan before his eventual (and tragic) transformation into Clayface.

Aside from its intriguing focus on one of Batman's most fascinating villains, what makes Clayface a compelling entry is that it leans into a tragic body-horror narrative, with horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan as a writer, ultimately elevating it as a project distinct from other live-action DC movies. Clayface is set to release on October 23, after being initially slated to premiere on September 11.

Every Unique Element of Clayface That Sets It Apart From Other DC Projects

First Appearance of Clayface in a Live-Action Film

Clayface marks the first time that the titular Batman villain will be showcased on the big screen in live-action.

This is a significant milestone for the character because Clayface is known as a notable foe of the Dark Knight, and his proper debut in a movie would give a new generation of fans a chance to learn more about him before his eventual showdown with the DCU's Batman.

Seeing Clayface on the big screen is also a testament to the bold risks and diverse approach of James Gunn's DCU, which could set the stage for more character-driven stories (whether for heroes or villains) in the future.

The DCU’s Gotham City

While the DCU's Gotham City had already been seen in animated form in Creature Commandos, Clayface marks the first time the iconic city will appear in a movie set in James Gunn's DC Universe, which is quite massive from a shared-universe standpoint.

Seeing the DCU's version of Gotham City in Clayface allows the franchise to establish certain revelations about Batman and his other villains, possibly laying the groundwork for how long the Dark Knight has been active and how many villains have already surfaced in this new universe.

It would also give fans a chance to distinguish the difference between DCU's Gotham and Matt Reeves' version of the city, finally setting these two universes apart and debunking fan theories that Robert Pattinson's Batman would be the same one in Gunn's version.

Pure Horror

Clayface is also the first DC movie to be a full-on R-rated horror film, giving the DCU project a chance to end superhero fatigue. While Swamp Thing and Aquaman did have horror elements, Clayface took a huge risk by going all in with the genre, embracing its totally different nature that sets the project (and the DCU) apart from the MCU and even the former DCEU.

In February 2025, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn spoke with CinemaBlend to offer high praise for Mike Flanagan's script for Clayface, noting that it was "a really excellent body horror script:"

"One of the things Peter and I talked about when we first got the script was if we were producing movies five years ago, like when we were doing Belko Experiment and all of that stuff, and somebody had brought us this horror script called 'Clayface' about this guy, we would have died to have produced this movie. Because it was just a really excellent body horror script. And the fact that it's in the DCU is just a plus."

While reiterating its R rating, Gunn didn't hold back when he described Clayface as "pure" horror and "it is so real and true and psychological."

"Then we have 'Clayface:' pure f***ing horror. Like totally real. Their version of that movie, it is so real and true and psychological and body horror and gross... It's definitely R-rated."

Clayface's deep dive into pure horror proves that the DCU can naturally pivot to extreme genre even while set in the same continuity as other lighthearted movies like the David Corenswet-led Superman. A great script reigns supreme in the DCU, allowing proven filmmakers to take creative risks and tell stories in this space.