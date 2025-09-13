Almost four dozen major DC locations are now laid out for all to see in James Gunn's new Gotham City. While fans still wait to find out who Gunn has lined up to play Bruce Wayne, Gotham City is inching its way closer to debuting in the live-action DC Universe. This iconic city is expected to be key in expanding the universe, and it is anticipated to include plenty of smaller locations from the comics that fans know and love.

X user @JackkDoyelee shared an image of a map of Gotham City from the set of DC Studios' Clayface movie. Early Clayface set photos showed key locales from Gotham as DC Studios prepares to unveil the first full look at the dark metropolitan area in 2026. While the city is a landmark for DC in and of itself, there are plenty of smaller but still important monuments and buildings to watch out for.

Clayface will be the third movie released in James Gunn's new DC Universe after Superman and Supergirl. Starring Tom Rhys Harries and Naomi Ackie, the film highlights a rising movie star whose face is disfigured by a gangster, leading him to turn to a scientist to help fix his appearance. Clayface is due to debut in theaters on September 11, 2026.

43 Major DC Locations on James Gunn's Gotham City Map

Wayne Manor

DC Comics

Wayne Manor is one of the most recognizable locations in Gotham. It is the home of Thomas, Martha, and Bruce Wayne. After Bruce's parents are killed, he usually takes over ownership of the mansion and uses it as his personal residence and as a cover for his superhero activities, as the Bat Cave is usually located under the mansion.

Amusement Mile

DC Comics

Similar to Wayne Manor on the hero side, Amusement Mile is an important location for more villainous purposes. Located on Gotham's north island, it is often used by criminals, most notably the Joker, as a hideout and lair.

Gotham Botanical Garden

DC Comics

Gotham Botanical Gardens is an expansive plot of land filled with plants, trees, and greenery. In DC Comics, Poison Ivy often uses the gardens' greenhouse as her home base, using the plant life to protect herself and attack her enemies.

Monarch Theater

DC Comics

Often utilized in Warner Bros.' long history of live-action Batman movies, the Monarch Theater is located near Gotham Square in downtown Gotham City. It is best known as the location where Thomas and Martha Wayne are seen alive before being killed in Crime Alley, orphaning the young Bruce Wayne and starting his origin story.

Arkham Asylum

DC Comics

Considering how many notorious criminals run rampant in Gotham City, the area needs a place for Batman to put them all, which often winds up being Arkham Asylum. Best known as a psychiatric hospital, Arkham usually houses patients designated as criminally insane who require unusual medical treatments.

Gotham University

DC Comics

Gotham University is home to some of Gotham's brightest minds in the student body, but it has also employed some of the city's most dangerous criminals. In the comics, Jonathan Crane (better known as Scarecrow) worked there as a psychology professor, but he was fired after using terrifying methods to teach the psychology of fear.

Ace Chemical

DC Comics

One of the most dangerous places in Gotham City is the Ace Chemical Processing Plant, more usually referred to as Ace Chemicals. This plant is often used as a hideout for criminals who favor chemical weapons and is where the Joker first falls into a vat of chemicals and becomes a villain.

Iceberg Lounge

DC Comics

The Iceberg Lounge is a popular nightclub in Gotham, usually known for its posh, trendy nature and elite clientele (often villains). Last depicted in live-action in Matt Reeves' The Batman, it is often the base of operations for the Penguin (most recently portrayed by Colin Farrell in the Emmy-nominated The Penguin).

Gotham Superior Courthouse

DC Comics

In DC Comics, the Gotham City Courthouse is a large, sprawling complex that holds the general trial courts in Gotham City's federal court system. Warner Bros. used this setting in 2005's Batman Begins for the trial of Joe Chill, in which Chill testified against mob boss Carmine Falcone before he was shot and killed.

Wayne Industries

DC Comics

Wayne Industries (sometimes known as Wayne Enterprises) is a massive corporation owned by Bruce Wayne and run by his business manager, Lucius Fox. The company is a conglomerate with subsidiaries in aerospace, technology, finance, manufacturing, and more.

Wayne Tower

Rocksteady

Continuing with buildings named after Gotham's most famous family, Wayne Tower is one of Gotham's most iconic and visible landmarks. Most often depicted as a skyscraper in the middle of the city, Wayne Tower usually serves as the headquarters for Wayne Industries/Enterprises.

Clock Tower

Rocksteady

Another Wayne-owned monument in Gotham City is the Gotham Clock Tower, a massive tower that gives Gotham City and its residents the time. Used as Barbara Gordon's home after she was paralyzed in the comics, it has also served as the home base for the Birds of Prey (the live-action movie for that team is streaming on HBO Max).

GCPD Headquarters

Rocksteady

Built for the Gotham City Police Department, Gotham's finest have their own police headquarters on the southeast side of the city. Originally built in the late 19th century, the building was developed over an underground cellar that connected to the city's sewer system.

City Hall

Warner Bros.

Located in the most southeastern part of Gotham is City Hall, made up of a similar building to those seen in most modern and fictional metropolitan areas. Along with serving as the main workplace for Gotham's mayor and other city workers, it has also been a base of operations for criminals like Rupert Thorne (who was brought to life through animation in Creature Commandos).

Blackgate Penitentiary

DC Comics

Outside of Arkham Asylum, Gotham also houses its criminals in Blackgate Penitentiary. This locale is usually used for non-insane criminals, including Catwoman, the Joker, Penguin, Two-Face, and more.

The other 28 locations laid out on James Gunn's map of Gotham City can be seen below: