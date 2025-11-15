DC Will Release 4 New Batman Movies & TV Shows Before 'The Batman 2' (Confirmed)

Ahead of The Batman 2's release, the Caped Crusader has a handful of new stories featuring his cache of characters on the big and small screen. 2022's The Batman marks the last time Bruce Wayne starred in a major theatrical release, although it also set up a massive spin-off world that will continue to grow alongside the new DC Universe. Over the next few years, DC will continue to push new adventures for this iconic hero, which will unfold both within and outside of those universes' continuities.

Warner Bros. has plans for five new Batman and Batman-adjacent movies and TV shows set to be released in theaters and on HBO Max before The Batman - Part II. While DC Studios is still in the early stages of development for other Batman projects (namely, the DCU's The Brave and the Bold), the character will continue to play a big role in keeping Warner Bros. in the superhero game in the immediate future.

Every Batman Project Releasing Before The Batman 2

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2

Developed by DC animation legend Bruce Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader delivers a fresh origin story for the titular hero while pitting him against never-before-seen versions of his iconic villains. Headlined by stars like Hamish Linklater, Christina Ricci, and Diedrich Bader, this show highlights Batman through the lens of a detective noir-style story, set in the 1940s and bringing a period piece centered on DC's iconic hero.

While the series brings the biggest classic elements of Batman's character, he is largely an unknown in Gotham before he slowly starts to become more of a public figure. Facing villains like Harley Quinn, Two-Face, and a female interpretation of the Penguin in Season 1, Bruce Wayne will continue adapting to his new life as a superhero while keeping the public safe from the shadows in Season 2.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 will debut on Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2026.

Batman: Knightfall Part 1

Officially announced at New York Comic-Con 2025, Warner Bros. Animation is set to release a multi-chapter movie retelling of one of DC Comics' biggest stories in Batman: Knightfall. This story is based on the eponymous comic, which was released in three parts between 1993 and 1994, telling the story of Bane freeing Batman's entire cache of villains from Arkham Asylum and pushing Batman to his breaking point.

The movie will be directed by Jeff Wamester and written by Jeremy Adams. While no casting information has been revealed as of writing, Batman: Knightfall Part 1 will debut sometime in 2026.

Clayface

On the big-screen side of things, DC Studios will give Clayface, one of Batman's biggest villains, a solo R-rated movie as part of co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's slate of projects. While plot details remain under wraps (outside of rumors that it may be a prequel story), Clayface will be set in Gotham City, highlighting Matt Hagen's terrifying transformation into the clay-based shapeshifting antagonist.

James Watkins is directing the movie, and Mike Flanagan wrote its script. Along with Tom Rhys Harries starring as Matt Hagen, the film also features Naomi Ackie and Max Minghella in undisclosed supporting roles. Filming for Clayface will finish in early November 2025, and it is set to be released in theaters on September 11, 2026.

Batwheels Season 3

Younger DC fans will get their own round of Batman action in the animated Batwheels, which is moving into its third season on Max. This series reimagines DC's biggest characters as high-powered crime-fighting vehicles, including the Batmobile, Batgirl Cycle, Batwing, and Batcompute.

Along with former Moon Knight star Ethan Hawke as Batman, the voice cast includes Jacob Bertrand, Mick Wingert, and Elemental star Leah Lewis. Batwheels Season 3 will debut on Max sometime in 2026.

Now Airing: Bat-Fam

Acting as a direct sequel to 2023's Merry Little Batman, Bat-Fam is a new animated series for Amazon Prime Video that will highlight the Dark Knight and his famous supporting stars. Starring Luke Wilson, Yonas Kibreab, James Cromwell, and Bobby Moynihan, the show will shine a light on the inner workings of DC Comics' classic Bat family while pitting them against a horde of iconic villains from the team's rogues' gallery.

Speaking exclusively with The Direct at New York Comic-Con, the Bat-Fam cast and crew teased the family's dysfunctional dynamic and plot lines with villains like Toyman, Clayface, and Killer Croc. At its heart, it will dive into the relationship between Bruce Wayne and his son, Damian, as they learn how to work together as superheroes while developing their bonds as father and son as well.

Bat-Fam began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Monday, November 10.