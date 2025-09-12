Robert Pattinson Batman Symbol Just Spotted On DCU Movie Set

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Robert Pattinson's Batman symbol on the Clayface set, leading to widespread speculation amongst the DC fanbase. Clayface production is ongoing in the UK, bringing to life the DCU's first true horror movie from writer Mike Flanagan and director James Watkins.

The R-rated DC Studios epic has already teased the greater comic book world it sets itself in, with references to classic Batman villains, various Robins, and even a costumed hero or two. However, one major Easter egg has been spotted that could put an end to one of the biggest questions hanging over James Gunn's new interconnected universe.

A sticker referencing Pattinon's Batman has been found slapped on a trash can on the Clayface set.

This comes as Pattinson's take on the caped crusader has been said not to be the version of the Dark Knight that will call the DCU home, with another, older version of the character set to arrive in The Brave and the Bold.

It is unclear if this Battinson bat symbol is meant to be set dressing for the R-rated DCU horror movie, is a leftover from The Batman production, or was placed by someone outside the cast or crew.

If it is, in fact, meant to be there, this could put an end to the debate over whether Pattinson's Batman would join the DCU or not.

Clayface production is set to run in the UK for the next couple of months, lining the DCU movie up for a September 11, 2026, release in theaters. The James Watkins-directed superhero horror movie follows actor Matt Hagan (played by Tom Rhys Harries), who is forced to undergo experimental surgery that leaves him deformed and with a body made of clay.

The film is set to tell the origin of the beloved Batman villain, from which it takes its name, starring Harries alongside Naomi Ackie, Max Minghella, and Eddie Marsan.

Will Robert Pattinson Be the DCU Batman?

Warner Bros.

As much as James Gunn and the DC Studios brain trust want people to think Robert Pattinson is not going to be the DCU Batman, moments like the above sticker situation keep cropping up.

When Gunn debuted his vision for a connected DC universe back in January 2023, he introduced a new vertical to the DC brand, Elseworlds. This alternate branding would allow creators to produce their unique vision for the DC world, outside of DCU canon, with Pattinson's The Batman franchise being one of the pallbearers of the Elseworlds name.

However, since then, whispers of the DC Studios exec walking that back have started to permeate online. This has led to a large contingent of the DC community speculating that Pattinson will be the DCU's Dark Knight and The Batman will retroactively be made a DCU film.

As The Brave and the Bold has seemingly stalled in development, some seem to think this could mean R-Patts' incoming sequel will be a part of the new interconnected DC canon, but Gunn has just not announced it yet.

Coming over to the new DC canon would have benefits and drawbacks for the character. If Pattinson is the DCU Batman, David Corenswet's Superman will have a contemporary to bounce off of for years to come, but tonally, fans have wondered whether these two heroes could exist in the same world.

Ultimately, it seems unlikely a simple sticker would be the thing to confirm whether or not Battinson is now DCU canon, as Gunn and co. seem as though they would be more careful than that in revealing such a massive piece of news.