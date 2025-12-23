Disney+ Announces Re-Release of 4 of Its Biggest Movies (Official)

Disney+ has officially confirmed the return of several major films to its streaming lineup, adding even more weight to its hefty library of classics. Despite Disney owning an enormous catalogue across multiple blockbuster brands, not every title is always available on Disney+ due to lingering and often complex streaming rights agreements. In this latest update, one of Disney's biggest brands is being re-added, further reinforcing Disney+ as the primary home for its most recognizable movies.

Ahead of the new year, Disney has confirmed that four of its most iconic films will once again be available on Disney+ starting January 1, 2026. Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull are all set to return following their most recent removal earlier this year.

Disney+

It's been a bit hit or miss when it comes to streaming any Indiana Jones film on Disney+.

The films were first added to Disney+ on May 31, 2023, before being removed in October 2024. They briefly returned on January 1, 2025, and then left the service again in October 2025.

These movies are four of the biggest titles Disney owns, originating from its 2012 acquisition of Lucasfilm, a deal most famously associated with Disney gaining control of the Star Wars franchise. Look no further than Walt Disney World's plans for any Indiana Jones park expansion to display how much the company values the brand.

The original four films' return means they will join Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the first Indiana Jones film released under Disney, which is currently streaming on Disney+. As a result, all five Indiana Jones films will soon be back available on Disney+ simultaneously.

Disney+ has long been rumored as the next home for future storytelling in the Indiana Jones universe, but conversations of a spin-off series or sixth film have quieted greatly since the release of Dial of Destiny.

Unfortunately for Disney and Lucasfilm, Indiana Jones 5 wasn't a commercial success, and may cause the House of Mouse to leave this franchise in the past.

Disney+ Franchise Removals and Additions

Marvel

Similar to Indiana Jones, Spider-Man's presence on Disney+ remains extensive but inherently fluid, as every film tied to the character exists on the service through licensing agreements rather than outright ownership.

Sony Pictures retains the film rights to Spider-Man and, without its own proprietary streaming platform, continues to rotate its Marvel catalog across partners such as Disney+ and Netflix.

Currently, Disney+ is home to Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man trilogy and both The Amazing Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield. The service also includes most of Tom Holland's MCU-related appearances, including Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, and Far From Home.

However, Spider-Man: No Way Home remains a notable absence and is instead streaming on Starz. With Sony's current deals with Starz and Netflix in place, it's not looking likely that 2026's Spider-Man Brand New Day will head to Disney+ any time soon after its release, either.

Sony's broader Spider-Man output is also represented through Morbius, a holdover from the now-defunct Sony Spider-Man Universe.

On the television side, Disney+ hosts a wide range of animated Spider-Man series, though the fan-favorite Spectacular Spider-Man is no longer available after being removed in late 2023, underscoring the ongoing complexity of Sony’s licensing strategy.

In terms of more modern TV, Disney+ briefly hosted The Bear Seasons 1-3 beginning June 18 as a short-term crossover from Hulu, with the series departing the platform just days later on June 22. The move was widely viewed as a promotional strategy to funnel Disney+ subscribers toward Hulu ahead of The Bear Season 4 premiere, while also highlighting how interchangeable the two services have become.

As Disney continues consolidating its streaming ecosystem, many users are no longer distinguishing between Disney+ and Hulu, increasingly treating Disney+ as a central hub for FX, ABC, and Hulu Originals alongside traditional Disney content.