Fans had better get to binge-watching, as Disney+ confirmed one fan-favorite series would be leaving the platform in just three days. The Disney-owned streamer has been no stranger to changes in its content portfolio, with a proverbial revolving door of titles moving in and out of the platform. Over the years, fans have seen shows like Narco Wars, Wicked Tuna, and Saturdays pulled from the Disney+ library. However, rarely does it happen to a show with the pedigree of this latest content purge.



Fan-favorite series The Bear will be pulled from Disney+ on Sunday, June 22, meaning subscribers only have three more days to watch the award-winning dramedy. The Jeremy Allen White-led Hulu show is just the latest series from the Disney+ sister streamer to make the jump from one to the other, albeit for a limited time.

Disney+ US added The Bear Seasons 1-3 on Wednesday, June 18, as a free gift from Hulu for Disney+ subscribers.

It came with the caveat that it would only be available "through Sunday," which meant users only had five days to watch the kitchen-based comedy if they wanted to.

This looks to be just the latest bit of brand integrations (something that will become more and more prevalent as time goes on) between the two streamers.

Several big-name Hulu series have been/are available to stream on Disney+ through the platform's basic subscription. Shows like Clipped, Interior Chinatown, and Station 19 are all currently streaming on Disney+, despite originating on Hulu, showing the growing partnership between the two brands.

Disney has had a controlling stake in Hulu since 2019, which explains why content integration between the platforms has happened over the last couple of years.

The pair of streamers will likely become even more consolidated in the coming month, as (as of June 10, 2025) Disney outright owns Hulu, after buying partner Comcast out of its remaining stake in the company.

This could lead to a full-on Hulu/Disney+ merger in the future, blurring the lines between the two streamers like Disney has done with ESPN and National Geographic on the platform already.

It is worth noting that the Disney+ and Hulu libraries (including The Bear) are completely homogenized on international versions of the service, potentially hinting at where the U.S. Disney+ platform is going.

The Beinar is one of Hulu's biggest hits ever, earning critical acclaim and awards-season glory in all three of its seasons so far. Season 4 of the hit dramedy will premiere on Wednesday, June 25, with all 10 episodes dropping simultaneously (breaking an exciting Bear franchise record while it's at it).

Led by Shameless actor Jeremy Allen White, The Bear follows the trials and tribulations of a kitchen staff in downtown Chicago, attempting to turn their family-owned greasy spoon Italian joint into the next big thing in haute cuisine. The show stars White alongside Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Liza Colón-Zayas, among others.

Why Is The Bear On Disney+ And Why Is It Leaving Already?

Hulu

Just as fast as fans noticed that The Bear is on Disney+ in the U.S., it seems to be leaving. Less than five days on the platform before getting pulled is unheard of. However, if one really thinks about it, it does make sense.

Hulu and Disney+ are getting closer and closer as time goes on. This is especially the case now that Disney is the sole owner of the former joint venture between the House of Mouse and Comcast.

The Bear popping up on Disney+ likely has something to do with the fact that Season 4 of the hit series is mere days away from release.

What better way to get people on the Hulu train than by giving Disney+ customers one of its best series, knowing that the only place to stream the next batch of episodes is on the streaming platform across the hall?

This also has the added benefit of bringing the show back into the conversation during Emmy campaign season. Early Summer is often scattered with various "For Your Consideration" events, getting various shows back in the minds of Emmy voters before the ceremony in mid-September.

With Season 3 from last year eligible for nomination, perhaps this also could be a ploy to bring it back to the top of mind for Emmy voters, while also just happening to drum up hype for Season 4.