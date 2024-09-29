Disney confirmed when subscribers will be able to stream live sporting events on Disney+.

Following the March 2024 addition of the Hulu tile to Disney+, the streamer is expanding once more.

On top of TV channels solely dedicated to Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is launching its 7th branded hub tile - in addition to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Hulu - offering access to sports content in the coming months in the United States.

When Will Disney+ Launch Its ESPN Tile?

Disney+

According to Disney (via Bloomberg), ESPN is coming to Disney+ granting U.S. subscribers access to select live games and programming.

After announcing the new addition during the 2024 Quarter 2 earnings call, Disney has now confirmed that the ESPN tile will be added to the Disney+ interface in December of this year.

It's worth noting that this new content stream comes ahead Disney launching a stand-alone ESPN streaming service in the fall of 2025; and only a modest amount of programming will be offered through Disney+.

Even so, the plan is for ESPN+ subscribers to be able to access ESPN+ content through the new Disney+ tile.

Disney's Sports Content Strategy

Streamlining all of Disney's entertainment assets onto a single platform is more than just a user-friendly initiative.

In launching adding the ESPN tile on Disney+, Disney's goal is to condition subscribers for sports content while also attempt to increase engagement, especially since the streaming service still trails competitors like Netflix and Amazon.

So even though Disney CEO Bob Iger has reduced streamer's output of original content, it's maximizing access to its preexisting content in one place while making it easier than ever to view.

Subscribers will be able to access ESPN content on Disney+ in December.