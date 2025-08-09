One surprising Marvel report claims that Daredevil won't be appearing in an upcoming MCU project that many fans assumed he was part of. Despite his growing presence in the franchise with small roles in Echo, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and relaunching his own series with Daredevil: Born Again, the beloved Hell’s Kitchen hero is reportedly being left out of a movie that seemed like a natural fit.

According to Cosmic Circus writer and industry insider Alex Perez, Charlie Cox's Daredevil is not slated to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

When responding to a post about Cox's Wikipedia page including Brand New Day on X about a possible appearance, Perez replied bluntly: "no, that's not happening:"

"Good lord, ages ago. But yeah no, that’s not happening."

While this hasn't been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios, Perez's track record and the tone of his response have led many fans to believe this appearance is off the table.

Daredevil: Born Again

This surprises many, given the growing overlap between Spider-Man and Daredevil in the MCU. Matt Murdock briefly appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) lawyer, a move that seemed to set up future team-ups.

Adding to that, Jon Bernthal's Punisher, who is deeply connected to Daredevil within MCU continuity, is confirmed to appear in Brand New Day and is fresh off his return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Fans had also speculated that the political and criminal chaos unfolding in Born Again, particularly Wilson Fisk's rise and declaration of martial law, would naturally bleed into the next Spider-Man installment. Many even questioned why Spidey was absent from Born Again Season 1, given the scale of the threat.

For now, this remains a rumor, but signs are pointing to Daredevil sitting this one out. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently filming in Glasgow, Scotland, and is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

A teaser recently dropped, offering a first look at Peter Parker's new suit, which features a large chest emblem and raised webbing.

Not Enough Room for Daredevil in Spider-Man 4?

With everything shaping up for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's possible there simply isn't enough room for Daredevil to fit naturally into the story.

The film is rumored to tackle Peter Parker's new status quo as a forgotten hero, dive deeper into street-level crime in New York, and then there's this whole thing about a Savage Hulk returning to the MCU.

Add in the confirmed return of Bernthal's Punisher, the possibility of a new Daily Bugle dynamic, and Peter's evolving role as a more grounded, solo hero, and the movie may already be balancing a tightly packed roster of characters and themes.

In that context, Matt Murdock's absence might be less of a snub and more of a strategic decision. Including Daredevil could risk overcrowding a story that's aiming to reestablish Spider-Man's world from the ground up ahead of Avengers: Doomsday.

With Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 still in play and other potential team-ups down the road, saving their next crossover for a more focused moment might ultimately serve both heroes better.