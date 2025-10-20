One MCU fan favorite who was initially expected to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now confirmed not to appear. Spider-Man 4's cast list is already jam-packed, as multiple major heroes are confirmed and rumored to be part of Tom Holland's fourth MCU solo film. Unfortunately, that group may not include someone fans have wanted to see Spidey team up with for years.

Charlie Cox will not reprise his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In an interview with Brandon Davis, the Daredevil himself, Charlie Cox confirmed that he is "not in Spider-Man:"

“I know they all think I’m in Spider-Man because I’m filming something in London, which I’m not, I’m not in Spider-Man.”

Looking at this schedule, it appears Cox will be busy for the next few months, during which time Marvel and Sony hope to finish filming the fourth Spider-Man movie.

Cox delivered one of Spider-Man: No Way Home's biggest cameos, playing Matt Murdock for one of the movie's early scenes alongside Peter Parker, Aunt May, and Happy Hogan.

Following his voiceover work in Episode 8 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and the mention of Spider-Man in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 2, anticipation is high to see a team-up between the two heroes on the big screen. Unfortunately, this does not appear to be in the cards for Spider-Man 4, even though Jon Bernthal will join the cast as the Punisher.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the second movie in Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate and the first Spider-Man movie since 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Starring Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink, Peter Parker will have to rediscover his identity in a world unaware of his existence while dealing with new villains in New York City. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.

Will Daredevil & Spider-Man Ever Team up in an MCU Movie?

Marvel Studios

Thankfully, Spider-Man and Daredevil both have bright futures ahead of them in the MCU, as their tenures are not expected to end anytime soon.

Tom Holland is expected to star in a new trilogy of Spider-Man movies, which will kick off with Spider-Man: Brand New Day in 2026. While his inclusion in the next two Avengers movies is still up in the air, Marvel and Sony will likely continue their partnership to keep Spider-Man in the MCU for years to come.

Meanwhile, Daredevil: Born Again was confirmed to continue into a third season on Disney+, keeping the Man Without Fear in the spotlight beyond 2026's Season 2. Although story details are still unknown about where Matt Murdock will go in his next two seasons on Disney+, Marvel is set to keep him in the spotlight.

After Spider-Man: No Way Home gave Cox and Holland one quick scene together, the next logical step would be to have them suit up in their red costumes alongside one another. Unfortunately, Marvel and Sony have not teased anything about Cox returning to the big-screen side of the MCU, and Holland's status post-Spider-Man 4 is also unconfirmed.

Since Marvel is already deep into preparation on its post-Multiverse Saga plans, fans remain hopeful that a Daredevil/Spider-Man reunion could be in the cards.