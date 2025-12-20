X-Men '97 Season 2: All 6 Villains Confirmed to Appear, Ranked By Power Level

The X-Men have some of the most powerful superheroes in Marvel history on their team, but that also means that they have to go up against only the most formidable and powerful opponents, which is exactly what will happen in X-Men '97 Season 2.

Season 1 ended with the X-Men scattered across different points in time. The biggest cliffhanger, though, was that some of them were in the same place and time as a young Apocalypse, teasing that Season 2 would most likely feature the ruthless villain and all of his might.

Still, there will be other X-Men villains present in Season 2, all of which will be at different power levels. On the hierarchy of power, some of the Season 2 villains fall near the bottom, while a couple are undoubtedly at the very top.

X-Men '97 Season 2's Villains Based on How Powerful They Are

Sabretooth

Sabretooth did not appear in X-Men '97 Season 1, but the now-popular X-Men (and Wolverine) villain is set to appear in Season 2. A lot of fans know who Sabretooth is and are familiar with his skillset thanks to the Fox X-Men films (and Deadpool & Wolverine). However, when compared to other villains, especially ones such as Apocalypse, he is not all that powerful.

Like Wolverine, Sabretooth has the ability to heal and regenerate extremely quickly. He also has enhanced strength, but he is not quite as strong as a lot of other Mutants or characters with superpowers. He also possesses beast-like features such as fangs and claws, and has animalistic senses. Many fans will enjoy seeing him on-screen, but the X-Men won't have to worry about him all that much.

Lady Deathstrike

Like Sabretooth, Lady Deathstrike will be making her X-Men '97 debut in Season 2. Many are familiar with Wolverine's ties to Adamantium, and are aware that his claws are made of the substance. Well, Lady Deathstrike has Adamantium claws of her own, so she is not one to be messed with.

However, on the grand scale, she still is not that powerful compared to other characters. She does present herself as more of a challenge than Sabretooth, though. Fans can expect both Lady Deathstrike and Sabretooth to be connected to Logan's character arc in Season 2.

Omega Red

Omega Red is an utterly terrifying villain and is a few steps up the power level rung when compared to Lady Deathstrike. Formerly known as a serial killer named Arkady Rossovich, Omega Red was taken by Soviet Union and experimented on in hopes that he would be a super soldier like Captain America. However, he became too unpredictable and dangerous.

Some of Omega Red's powers and abilities include superhuman strength, stamina, durability, agility, and reflexes. He can also utilize death spores that kill people almost instantly, and has the ability to drain the life force out of people. In short, Omega Red is very powerful and intelligent, and his presence in X-Men '97 Season 2 will be nothing short of terrifying.

Danger

Danger is the living embodiment of the X-Men's Danger Room, and will be debuting in X-Men '97 Season 2. Essentially, Danger is like if an AI software gained self-awareness and a working body.

Danger is extremely powerful because she knows all of the X-Men's fighting techniques and weaknesses. That already gives her an extreme advantage over them, and she was so dangerous (pun intended) that, in the comics, Steve Rogers classified her as a potential extinction-level threat.

Magneto

Anyone familiar with the X-Men knows exactly who Magneto is. Although his methods are quite questionable, Magneto's main goal is to create a world where Mutants don't have to be ashamed or hide. In terms of power, Magneto is at or near the very top of the food chain, and that will likely remain the same in X-Men '97 Season 2.

Magneto has the ability to manipulate magnetic fields, which allows him to have control over magnetic materials and create force fields. Most notably, Magneto is classified as an Omega-level Mutant, meaning that he has the potential to be as powerful as any Mutant in existence.

Apocalypse

Apocalypse is known as the world's first Mutant, and he is undoubtedly also the most powerful character that will be appearing in X-Men '97 Season 2. Specifically, he was teased at the end of Season 1 when Charles Xavier, Magneto, and a few others were thrown back in time to Ancient Egypt.

If anyone can think of a superhuman ability, Apocalypse has likely got it. He is extremely rare in the fact that he has the power of immortality, and he can also alter his form as needed because he has complete control over the atoms in his body. Apocalypse also possesses telekinesis, teleportation, and Celestial technology, making him the baddest of the bad.

X-Men '97 Season 1 was a massive success for Marvel Studios and Disney+, as the series proved to be one of the most well-reviewed animated shows of the past few years. A second season of the show quickly went into development to capitalize on the title's hype, and fans will be getting to see the next installment in Summer 2026.