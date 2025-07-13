X-Men '97 Season 2 Confirmed to Include 5 Major Villains

Following a wildly successful and critically acclaimed first season, X-Men '97 is returning to Disney+ in 2026. However, according to Marvel Animation, Season 1's dramatic cliffhanger was just the start of X-Men '97's Season 2 troubles.

During a sizzle reel shown at D23, Marvel Studios Animation confirmed the presence of five villains for X-Men '97 Season 2. While certain antagonists will continue their Season 2 storylines, others are new to the animated revival and likely will bring their own brand of chaos to the show's unfolding narrative.

Inspired by X-Men: The Animated Series, which ended in 1997, Marvel Studios Animation premiered the first two episodes of X-Men '97's 10-episode season on March 20, 2024, on Disney+. Set to release sometime in 2026, Season 2 is expected to pick up with the Season 1 finale cliffhanger, with the mutant team (check out every Marvel character confirmed for Season 2 here) scattered across time and ultimately dealing with a whole ensemble of comic book baddies.

The following is a breakdown of X-Men '97's Season 2 antagonists and what audiences can expect from this lineup of animated adversaries.

5 Villains Confirmed for X-Men '97

Magneto

Marvel Studios

Following his central role in Season 1 of X-Men '97, of course, Erik Lehnsherr's Magneto is back for Season 2. But as always, whether Magneto stands with the X-Men - and for how long - will be entirely up to him. Fans should remember that Season 1 left Magneto with members of the X-Men team in Egypt during 3000 BC, where they encounter Apocalypse. Also, Magneto's daughter is confirmed for Season 2, where she will be voiced by a big Hollywood name.

Danger

Marvel Comics

A new villain confirmed for X-Men '97 Season 2 is Danger, the living embodiment of the X-Men's Danger Room. Marvel Animation's D23 footage offered audiences a glimpse of the female cybernetic robot who, in the comics, gains self-awareness. It's possible that Danger may be how Marvel Studios tackles an AI storyline in animation, while the live-action MCU does the same with upcoming shows, including Vision Quest.

Sabretooth

Marvel

A familiar X-Men antagonist, Sabretooth, will be making his X-Men '97 debut in 2026's Season 2. From the footage, he appears as animalistic and feral as ever, and since he's Wolverine's brother, his inclusion will likely contribute to Logan's ongoing story and Season 2 arc.

Lady Deathstrike

Marvel

Another Wolverine antagonist confirmed for Season 2 and featured in the X-Men '97 teaser is Lady Deathstrike. She is also making her X-Men '97 debut with a possible upgrade. Much like Sabretooth, she is likely to be key to Wolverine's Season 2 story since she, too, wields adamantium claws.

Apocalypse

Marvel Studios

Known as the world's first mutant, Apocalypse will be assuming his original En Sabah Nur form for Season 2 of X-Men '97, as revealed in Season 1's cliffhanger when Magneto, Xavier, and other members of the team find themselves in Ancient Egypt. However, the D23 sizzle reel not only hinted at a major role for Apocalypse in Season 2 but also showed him unleashing his powers, teasing the major threat he's likely to become as the new season unfolds.

Check out which villain Marvel Studios cancelled for X-Men '97!