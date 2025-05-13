Marvel Studios Casts Major Actress to Play Magneto's Daughter

According to a new post on social media, an actress has been cast to play a huge role for Marvel Studios as Magneto's daughter. Magneto is already set to be a major player for the MCU both in animation and live-action in the immediate future, and it appears that his family will also get its due shine soon as well.

X-Men '97 creator/former head writer Beau DeMayo confirmed that Neve Campbell was cast in Season 2 as Polaris, the daughter of Magneto. This would mark Campbell's debut in the comic book universe, with the news coming on the back of a rumor teasing a similar announcement.

Responding to an X post touching on a report from scooper MyTimeToShineHello on Campbell's in the MCU, DeMayo clarified that she was cast in Season 2 of the animated series. Commenting on the work she put in, he explained how it "felt right to have a '90s icon" go from "where Lorna’s story was left" in Season 3, Episode 16 (title "Cold Comfort"):

"Incorrect. I cast her as Polaris in Season 2 of 'X-Men '97.' She does amazing work bringing something new, and felt right to have a '90s icon pick up where Lorna’s story was left in 'Cold Comfort.' She’s got some thoughts on Genosha."

Campbell's Polaris will join over a dozen actors returning as X-Men characters in 2026, but her specific role in the greater story is unknown. Boasting magnetism powers similar to her father, Magneto, she is also known for the mental health issues she deals with in the comics, particularly bipolar disorder.

Gearing up for release in early 2026, X-Men '97 Season 2 will continue the story left off in Season 1 after the series came as a follow-up to X-Men: The Animated Series from the 1990s. The show will follow up on the X-Men being split up into two separate teams in two different timelines, which is expected to lead to a battle with Apocalypse.

What to Expect From Magneto's Daughter in X-Men '97 Season 2

Marvel Studios

More than likely, fans will see Polaris pop up in one of the alternate timelines teased at the end of X-Men '97 Season 1, which has the team split into multiple factions. The real question moving forward is how she will play into the story, particularly with what Magneto did at the end of the season.

Following plenty of death and drama across X-Men '97 Season 1, Magneto wound up stuck in the year 3000 BC alongside Beast, Rogue, and Nightcrawler. There, they met a man in the sand named En Sabah Nur, who is well-known to Marvel fans as an early version of the supervillain Apocalypse.

Once Magneto and co. find their way back to the main timeline in the X-Men '97 universe for Season 2, Magento is likely to learn more about his daughter, who could come from either a different timeline or another universe entirely.

How they interact with one another is still a mystery, particularly with Magneto having unleashed serious hell on some of his fellow mutants in Season 1, but their familial bonds are sure to bring plenty of intrigue throughout the season.