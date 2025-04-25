A Marvel Studios producer confirmed the first 2026 MCU Disney+ series with an exciting new release window.

Up to six exciting new MCU streaming projects have been said to be in the works for next year, with four exciting series either returning with second seasons or debuting for the first time.

That is just what has been announced to this point; there is always the chance Marvel sneaks even more super-powered action onto the streamer than fans could expect.

Marvel Studios' 2026 Disney+ Schedule Takes Shape

One of the creatives behind one of Marvel Studios' biggest Disney+ series teased a new release window for next year, beginning to paint a picture of the MCU's 2026 on the Disney-owned streaming.

See below for Marvel Studios' full expected 2026 MCU Disney+ slate:

Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Studios

According to a new update, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 looks as though it will be the first MCU Disney+ series to debut on the platform in the new year.

In the wake of the R-rated superhero series's Season 1 finale, Born Again showrunner and Marvel Studios producer Dario Scardapane revealed a new release window for the show's sophomore effort.

Posting on Instagram, Scardapane shared that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is being eyed for a March 2026 release window:

"It’s all led up to this… Such a mix of emotions as we close out S1. So grateful for the cast, crew and studio for their confidence and indulgence. Biggest of thanks to Sana, Brad, Kevin, Lou, Aaron, Justin, Charlie, Vincent, Deb, Jon and the whole mad circus. And yeah, Season 2 March 2026."

This is the first real indication of when the second batch of Born Again episodes will air, and it marks the most imminent 2026 MCU series set to arrive on Disney+. It would make sense that Season 2 of the Charlie Cox-led series come in a similar window to Season 1, as production on the show has already started, just as the first season had at this time last year.

It will not be the only Daredevil-themed content coming to the platform next year, either, as a Punisher-centric special presentation has also been confirmed (read more about the Punisher special presentation here).

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Marvel Studios

Next up after Daredevil: Born Again will likely be another second season for a hit 2025 streaming series with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

No specific release window for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has been announced yet, but fans have a pretty good idea of when the web-slinging series will see the light of day.

According to Marvel's Television head Brad Winderbaum, it will take a "little more than a year" between Spidey seasons, but the hope is to have new episodes "every year" going forward for the foreseeable future:

"We will have a 'Spider-Man' season every year if I have anything to say about it. What usually happens, as you know, in animation, is that there's a bigger gap between Season 1 and Season 2 than in subsequent seasons, and that'll be similar in Friendly. We will have to wait a little bit more than a year for Season 2, but then after that, it should come out on an annual cadence, hopefully."

A 'little more than a year' likely means somewhere between 14 and 18 months, meaning a potential release in Spring or Summer 2026 seems like a pretty good bet.

Considering that the show's second season has been in development for nearly three years at this point, fans should not be too worried about it being pushed any later than Q2 or Q3 2026.

X-Men '97 Season 2

Marvel Studios

No official word on X-Men '97 Season 2's release has been made public, but fans do know that it is being considered for release sometime in 2026.

Recording for much of the cast has been completed as of September 2024, meaning this year can be solely devoted to finishing up animation work and making any smaller changes that need to be made in post-production.

Some have speculated that the Mutant-focused animated series will likely return sometime later in the year, likely in Summer 2026 at the earliest.

However, given how long Season 2 has been reported to have been worked on (dating as far back as July 2022), there is a chance it could be released earlier than that.

It may be so deep into production that it could beat Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 to market, arriving sometime in the first three months of the year.

Vision Quest

Marvel Studios

Production for the long-awaited Vision Quest is ongoing in the U.K., making a 2026 release almost guaranteed; however, figuring out where exactly it will fall is a tricky prospect.

The series will most likely be released on Disney+ sometime later in the year, given where the other series seem to be falling, as well as how it fits in with the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie.

If Daredevil: Born Again comes out in March (as was noted by producer Dario Scardapane), it will likely butt right up against Doomsday's release on May 1, 2026.

This leaves little time for Vision Quest to get its own moment in the spotlight. This likely indicates the series will arrive sometime in the latter half of the year, potentially falling into the Fall/Winter window where MCU series have found success in the past.