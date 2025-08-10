Reacher Season 4 Unveils New Love Interest - And She Looks Stunning

While Amazon Prime Video's Reacher series preps for its Season 4 release, the show now has its fourth love interest included in the cast. Continuing to rank as one of Prime Video's most popular shows, Reacher is largely known for its action, drama, and unique sense of comedy behind Alan Ritchson's gigantic leading hero. However, romance has a unique place in the story as well, which will still be the case for new episodes.

Actress Sydelle Noel was confirmed to play Tamara Green in Season 4 of Amazon Prime Video's Reacher. This will give Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher his fourth love interest on the episodic adaptation of Lee Child's long-running book series.

Sydelle Noel

Noel was recently seen filming new material for Season 4 (per Instagram user @rikiwichman), embodying Tamara Green for the new season.

Green is based on a character named Theresa Lee in Child's Gone Tomorrow (the book on which Season 4 is based), a homicide detective with the NYPD. She is also expected to be romantically involved with the wandering Reacher this season after her character was announced in mid-June.

Starring Alan Ritchson, the Reacher series brings Lee Child's same-titled series of books to life, highlighting Jack Reacher as a wanderer and former Army investigator who travels the country and assists in solving crimes. Along with a spin-off centered on Maria Sten's Neagley, which is expected to debut in late 2025 or early 2026, Season 4 is currently being filmed, but there is no release timeframe yet. Ahead are Reacher's past love interests from the previous three seasons:

Every Reacher Love Interest Before Season 4

Roscoe Conklin

Willa Fitzgerald

Upon Reacher's Season 1 debut in February 2022, Willa Fitzgerald joined the cast as Roscoe Conklin, a Sergeant with the Margrave Police Department in Margrave, Georgia. Roscoe is the first person in the police department to warm up to Reacher after he gets to town. She is then assigned to keep him away from the ongoing case and any dangerous situations over the course of the season.

Midway through Season 1, Roscoe and Reacher grow closer emotionally and eventually hook up with each other in a hotel, with Roscoe seemingly regretting it the morning after it happens. In the final episode, the two share another kiss as Roscoe tells Reacher to look her up if he ever comes back to Margrave. Given Reacher's nature as a wanderer and someone who does not stay in one place for long, he moves on, and this is the last time Roscoe has been seen (for now).

Karla Dixon

Serinda Swan

Reacher Season 2 reunited Ritchson's former Army special investigator with his old team, the US Army 110th MP Special Investigations Unit, in New York City. Included in that group is Serinda Swan's Karla Dixon, who turned to work as a private investigator after her Army days and is known for her combat skills and her wizardry in math.

Because Reacher is Karla's boss in the military, they never allow themselves to have a romantic relationship, particularly since Reacher feels it would be inappropriate. Early in Season 2, Karla made her advance on Reacher now that they had moved past that stage, hooking up on multiple occasions in the season's eight episodes. While Reacher's old flame is not expected to return in future seasons, he and Karla's chemistry was a major highlight of those episodes.

Susan Duffy

Sonya Cassidy

Reacher Season 3 introduced fans to another new character, Susan Duffy, portrayed by Sonya Cassidy. Susan is a high-ranking agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) who recruits Reacher for an undercover mission to help her find a classified informant she believes is being held captive.

While their relationship gets off to a rocky start, just like Roscoe and Karla in previous seasons, Reacher winds up getting intimate with Susan later in Season 3. The two even acknowledge the spark they can feel between them, but it becomes clear that this is mostly physical. Reacher then moves on to his next mission at the end of the year, as usual, parting amicably with Susan.