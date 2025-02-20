Reacher Season 3 has an entirely new cast of incredible actors joining Alan Ritchson, such as Anthony Michael Hall, Brian Tee, and Sonya Cassidy.

The brand-new season of the hit Prime Video action series brings Reacher into unfamiliar territory as he becomes an undercover informant for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to investigate the apparent kidnapping of another informant named Teresa Daniel.

Reacher agrees with the job because he believes that the man behind the illegal operation is an enemy from his past whom he thought he already killed.

Season 3 is based on the seventh book of the Reacher series, Persauder, written by Lee Child.

Reacher Season 3 premiered on Prime Video on February 20.

Reacher Season 3 Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Alan Ritchson - Reacher

Alan Ritchson

Alan Ritchson returns to lead the cast of Season 3 as Jack Reacher, or simply, Reacher.

As he goes undercover inside the operation of an illegal arms dealer, Reacher has to be creative enough to not get caught or worse, killed by his dangerous new enemies.

The deeper reason behind his mission lies within his past since he is trying to seek revenge and find a man named Xavier Quinn.

Ritchson's most recognizable role is playing Hank Hall (aka Hawk) in Titans. The actor can also be seen in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Ordinary Angels, and Fast X.

Maria Sten - Frances Neagley

Maria Sten

Maria Sten reprises her role as Frances Neagley, Reacher's loyal ally and his former comrade at the 110 Military Investigators back in the day.

While Neagley now works as a private investigator in Los Angeles, she still continues to be a reliable ally of Reacher when his back is against the wall.

Sten is best known for her roles in Swamp Thing, Channel Zero, and Persuasion.

Sonya Cassidy - Susan Duffy

Sonya Cassidy

Sonya Cassidy is one of the newcomers in Reacher Season 3. She portrays Susan Duffy, an agent from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) who recruits Reacher to become an undercover informant.

She is hellbent on finding her classified informant, Teresa Daniel, whom she believes is being held captive by the top brass of the illegal arms dealer.

Cassidy previously appeared in The Last Kingdom, Lodge 49, and The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Anthony Michael Hall - Zachary Beck

Anthony Michael Hall

Anthony Michael Hall brings Zachary Beck to life in Reacher Season 3.

Zachary is an illegal gun dealer who uses his rug business, Bizarre Bazaar, as a cover for his shady dealings. While he is evil in his own way, he deeply cares for his son, Richard.

Speaking with The Direct, Anthony Michael Hall confirmed that Season 3 will not feature a crucial character from Lee Child's Persuader: Zachary Beck's wife, Elizabeth:

"And I have to say, it was very true [to the source material], with the exception, I think, of the omission of the character of the wife. And obviously, you know, in an eight-episode season, you're not going to have everything in there, but I think there are large portions of the novel that are excerpts that contain Season 3 here."

Fans may recognize Hall for his roles in Live by Night, War Machine, and Foxcatcher.

Johnny Berchtold - Richard Beck

Johnny Berchtold

Johnny Berchtold joins the cast of Reacher Season 3 as Richard Beck, the son of Zachary Beck who forges a strong bond with Reacher after he saved him from a kidnapping attempt.

Richard serves as Reacher's entry point to become part of the illegal arms dealing business of his father.

Berchtold's notable credits include Tiny Beautiful Things, The Passenger, and Gaslit.

Roberto Montesinos - Guillermo Villanueva

Roberto Montesinos

Roberto Montesinos appears as DEA Agent Guillermo Villanueva, Duffy's mentor who is nearing retirement. He delays his retirement plans to help his protegé find the missing Teresa Daniels.

Montesinos can be seen in 9-1-1 Lone Star, Bliss, and The Rookie.

Daniel David Stewart - Steven Eliot

Daniel David Stewart

Rounding out the main trio of DEA agents helping Reacher in Season 3 is Daniel David Stewart as Steven Eliot.

Eliot is a rookie agent who is still learning the ropes.

Stewart's notable credits include For All Mankind, Never Have I Ever, and The Fugitive.

Olivier Richters - Paulie

Olivier Richters

Paulie (played by Olivier Richters) is a 7-foot bodyguard who works for Zachary Beck. He guards the main house and ensures the safety of the family.

He frequently butts heads with Reacher in a good chunk of Season 3.

Richters has credits in Black Widow, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and The King's Man.

Brian Tee - Xavier Quinn

Brian Tee

Brian Tee plays Xavier Quinn in Reacher Season 3.

Quinn was a former lieutenant colonel whom Reacher investigated in the past for selling classified intel to hostile nations and the highest bidder.

It turns out that Reacher already killed him in the past, but he later resurfaces in the present which prompts him to take on the undercover mission for the DEA.

Quinn is part of the cast of Expats on Prime Video. The actor also starred in Chicago Med, Jurassic World, and Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Ronnie Rowe Jr. - John Cooper

Ronnie Rowe Jr.

Ronnie Rowe Jr. guest stars in Reacher Episodes 1, 2, and 3 as John Cooper, Richard's former bodyguard who is being held captive by the DEA agents.

Rowe Jr. also starred in The Madness, Star Trek: Discovery, and The Porter.

Donald Sales - Chapman Duke

Donald Sales

Joining the cast as a guest star in the first three episodes is Donald Sales as Chapman Duke, Zachary Beck's number two and the head of security who is suspicious about Reacher's inclusion to the team.

Sales has credits in Death and Other Details, The Irrational, and A Million Little Things.

Storm Steenson - Teresa Daniel

Storm Steenson

Teresa Daniel is a classified informant of the DEA who is close to Susan Duffy. The character is played on-screen by Storm Steenson, though, her image is the only one that appeared in Episode 1.

Steenson is known for her roles in Womb Envy, The Boys, and A Time to Kill.

Caitlin McNerney - Annette

Caitlin McNerney

Caitlin McNerney appeared in the first three episodes as Annette, one of the maids inside Zachary Beck's house whom Reacher protects from being abused by Beck's men.

McNerney starred in The Murdoch Mysteries, What We Do in the Shadows, and In from the Cold.

Helen Taylor - Agnes

Helen Taylor

Helen Taylor stars as Agnes, the head cook inside Zachary Beck's house.

Some of Taylor's past acting credits include The Colony, Hannibal, and Painkiller.

Simon Northwood - Rusty

Simon Northwood

One of Zachary Bech's henchmen in Reacher Season 3 is Simon Northwood's Rusty. He first appeared in Episode 1 of the series.

Northwood is an actor and stunt performer known for his work on The Umbrella Academy, Star Trek: Discovery, and Gotham Knights.

Owen Roth - Warrant Officer Powell

Owen Roth

Owen Roth guest stars in Reacher Season 3, Episode 1 as Warrant Officer Powell.

He helps Reacher obtain details about the license plate of the car that Quinn used to flee from the town.

Roth has credits in The Big Cigar, Shadowhunters, and Masters in Crime.

Tal Zimerman - Jerry

Tal Zimerman

Tal Zimerman briefly appears in Reacher Season 3, Episode 1 as Jerry, the owner of the music store whom Reacher visits in the opening moments of the episode.

Zimerman can be seen in Scared Shitless, Odd Squad, and Let It Snow.

Chris Sandiford - Jeff

Chris Sandiford

Chris Sandiford's Jeff is the customer inside the music store in the opening moments of Episode 1.

Sandiford's past credits include What We Do in the Shadows, Moonfall, and God's Favorite Idiot.

Sam Warnock - Danny

Sam Warnock & Alan Ritchson

Sam Warnock joins the cast of Episode 1 as Danny, a low-time crook whom Reacher stopped from stealing a single mother.

Warnock's past credits include Alert and Circuit Breakers.

Angela Beck - Mother

Angela Beck appears in the background of Episode 1 as a single mother whom Reacher saved from being robbed.

Reacher is Beck's first major on-screen credit.

Avery Noble - 4-Year-Old Child

Avery Noble stars as the four-year-old child of Angela Beck's character in Episode 1.

Reacher is also Avery Noble's first major credit.

Greg Bryk - Darien Prado

Greg Bryk

Greg Bryk's Darien Prado is shown in one of Susan Duffy's files in Reacher Season 3, Episode 1. Darien is a drug dealer from Los Angeles.

It turns out that Duffy and her team had weeks of surveillance on Darien Prado, but it goes haywire after they find out that they filmed him on private property, turning the case inadmissible in court.

Bryk has over 100 credits, with roles in Saw V, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, and The Fight Machine.

Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz - Angel Dole

Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz

Making his debut in Reacher Season 3, Episode 2 is Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz as Angel Dole, an obnoxious and charismatic henchman of Zachary Bech who accompanies Reacher in checking the vehicles used for the kidnapping of Richard.

He is also a former military officer.

Rodriguez-Saenz is known for his roles in Robyn Hood, The Big Cigar, and Billy the Kid.

Milton Barnes - Sklar

Milton Barnes

One of the henchmen who appeared in both Episodes 2 and 3 of Reacher Season 3 is Milton Barnes as Sklar.

Barnes has credits in Cross, The Hardy Boys, and The Spencer Sisters.

Mick Betancourt - Clark

Mick Betancourt

Mick Betancourt appears in Season 3, Episode 2 as Clark, a store clerk who is confused about Reacher's actions of not pouring coffee into his cup

Betancourt also starred in Most Dangerous Game, The Fugitive, and Gangster Squad. He also serves as the executive producer of Reacher Season 3.

Jim Annan - Officer Grunert

Jim Annan

Jim Annan is part of Reacher Season 3, Episode 2's cast as Officer Grunert.

Grunert is an ally of Susan Duffy from New Haven police who trains bomb-sniffing dogs. He shows up in the episode to help them check if there is a bomb or drugs inside the container truck that Reacher is driving for Beck.

Annan's past major credits include The Boys, Anne with an E, and Designated Survivor.

Brandon Knox - Officer Edmonds

Brandon Knox

Brandon Knox guest stars in Reacher Season 3, Episode 2 as Officer Edmonds, the officer-in-charge of guarding the police impound lot of the State of Maine.

Knox can be seen in Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Fear Thy Neighbor, and Don't Mess with Grandma.

Sean James Lee - Bellinger

Sean James Lee plays Bellinger, another henchman whom Reacher and Duffy encounter in Reacher Season 3, Episode 3 when trying to investigate the warehouse of Bizarre Bazaar.

He also briefly appears in Episode 2.

Lee is known for his roles in The Expanse, The Madness, and Accused.

Garfield Andrews - Store Clerk

Garfield Andrews plays the store clerk from the toy store who helps Richard with his gift for Zachary's upcoming 50th birthday in Reacher Season 3, Episode 3.

Andrews' past credits include People of Earth, Darknet, and Hemlock Grove.

Connor McMahon - Lead Townie

Connor McMahon

Connor McMahon stars as Richard's bully in Season 3, Episode 3 who destroyed his gift for his father's birthday. Reacher then beats him up for his actions.

McMahon is known for appearing in Writing a Love Song, Let's Get Merried, and Meet the Killer Parents.

Tazito Garcia - Stunt Townie #2

Tazito Garcia plays the other bully whom Reacher beats up to protect Richard in Reacher Season 3, Episode 3.

Garcia can be seen in Hidden Strike, First Bust, and Trigger.

New episodes of Reacher Season 3 premiere every Thursday on Prime Video at midnight PT (read more about its official release schedule here).