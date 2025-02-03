Amazon Prime Video officially confirmed the release schedule for the next season of one of its biggest series—Reacher.

After kicking off its run on Prime Video in 2022, Reacher Season 3 is confirmed to be one of Amazon's first big 2025 releases. Featuring Alan Ritchson as the titular Jack Reacher, the show is based on Lee Child's series of same-titled books highlighting the massive military investigator.

Due to being bigger and more skilled than almost anybody around him, Reacher often finds himself in trouble, taking down corruption and protecting those in need. This will continue into Season 3 as he travels across the United States and finds arguably the most dangerous conspiracy he's faced yet.

Prime Video Confirms Reacher Season 3 Release Schedule

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video confirmed the official release dates for all eight episodes in Season 3 of Reacher.

The new season is lined up to begin on Thursday, February 20, with a three-episode premiere, replicating the three-episode first week of Reacher Season 2 in December 2023. Episodes will continue to air on Thursdays until March 27.

Each new entry is expected to debut on Amazon Prime Video at 3 a.m. ET, although the first week may have an earlier debut, with three hours of action to cover.

The full release schedule for Reacher Season 3 can be seen below:

Episode 1: February 20

Episode 2: February 20

Episode 3: February 20

Episode 4: February 27

Episode 5: March 6

Episode 6: March 13

Episode 7: March 20

Episode 8: March 27

What Will Happen in Reacher Season 3?

The first details of Reacher Season 3's story were officially confirmed in February 2024. The story will cover the events of Lee Child's seventh Reacher book, Persuader. This book will bring Reacher into an undercover operation on a deeper level than anything he's seen in his first two seasons.

Reacher will work alongside the Drug Enforcement Association (DEA) to bring down a villain suspected of drug smuggling through rug trading. He must also protect an undercover DEA agent while uncovering something far more significant than he initially imagined.

Behind series regulars Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten, Season 3 will also bring in another group of all-star-level supporting talent (see more on what's known about Reacher Season 3 here). That group includes '80s legend Anthony Michael Hall and The Wolverine's Brian Tee.

Also expected to take center stage is the physical confrontation between the 6'5" Reacher and an even bigger adversary, Olivier Richters' Paul "Paulie" Masserella. With Richters standing at 7'2", their battles will bring plenty of exciting action.

While story details remain under wraps, Prime Video is expected to have another big hit with these eight new episodes.

Reacher Season 3 will debut on Amazon Prime Video with three episodes on Thursday, February 20.