Reacher Season 3 Gets Official Release Window

Reacher Season 3 finally has a release window thanks to an exciting update from Amazon Prime Video.

Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher and the rest of the Reacher cast have been expected to return for a third season for some time, but exactly when remained a mystery.

Filming on the hotly-anticipated Season 3 got started late last year and ran up to July 2024 it seems. Last fans heard, Reacher Season 3 was rumored to be eyeing an early 2025 release date.

Reacher Season 3 Release Window Locked

After months of waiting, Amazon Prime Video provided an update on when to expect Reacher Season 3.

According to an official press release from the streamer, the Alan Ritchson-led drama has been given a 2025 release window:

"The third season is set to debut in 2025."

When exactly in 2025 Reacher Season 3 will see the light of day has not been specified, this news coming now could mean it may arrive sooner rather than later.

This came alongside the news that Reacher has already been greenlit for Season 4, as well as a new spin-off from the mainline series being announced, currently known as The Untitled Neagley Project.

News of a third season first came down the pipeline on the eve of Season 2's premiere in December 2023, with star Alan Ritchson revealing that filming on another batch of episodes had already begun.

Despite Amazon Prime Video providing a nebulous 2025 release window for Reacher Season 3, an exact release date has not been confirmed but can be predicted based on previous filming-to-release windows.

Season 1 of Reacher debuted in February 2022, roughly six months after it finished filming. Season 2 took a little longer, coming out in December 2023 after finishing filming nine months earlier in February.

This longer gap between production wrapping and release, while not for certain, likely had something to do with a shuffling of Prime Video's slate following the actor's and writers' strikes that shut down Hollywood for much of 2023 (read more about Reacher Season 2's push here).

While Reacher was not directly related, the lack of production work being done across the industry meant that studios had to space out their releases a bit until Hollywood's content machine started rolling at full steam ahead again.

With this in mind, one can assume Reacher Season 3 of the hit streaming series to arrive somewhere in that six-to-nine post-filming window.

Word is that Reacher Season 3 wrapped filming in July. So, a release date somewhere between January and March 2025 would make the most sense.

Reacher is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.