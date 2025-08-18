'In the Mud' Season 2 Confirmation from Netflix Show Creator Sebastian Ortega Is Exactly What We Wanted to Hear

Series creator Sebastian Ortega essentially confirmed that In the Mud Season 2 is coming to Netflix. The new Argetine streaming series, giving fans an unfiltered look at prison life, is a spin-off of the acclaimed El Marginal (which ran from 2016 to 2022), but this time, set in a women's prison. The first season of the gritty prison drama debuted on the service on August 25, shooting up the streaming charts and holding top spots in several major territories.

Despite the series' success (standing among some of Netflix's biggest releases of the year so far), it has not had a second season renewal publicly announced, but that does not mean one is not coming. The show's sister-series, El Marginal, got five seasons, including two on Netflix, making it a prime candidate for a potential Season 2. Thankfully, the show's creator is seemingly teasing that more episodes are all but confirmed.

In a conversation with La Nacion, In the Mud showrunner Sebastian Ortega revealed that one of the projects he has been working on since the show's first season was "the second season of En el barro (In the Mud):"

Q: "How long has it been since your production company, Underground, made fiction in Argentina?" A: "Almost a year. We'd been overseeing a few projects abroad, but we'd been doing nothing here for nine to ten months. The wait felt quite long. Now we have a couple of premieres pending, like a series we filmed last year in Uruguay and the second season of 'En el barro.'"

When asked for details about Season 2, Ortega let slip that "we filmed both seasons back-to-back:"

Q: "Is it ready?" A: "The filming, yes. We did the entire shoot in a place that was about to be demolished, 14 blocks. We managed to delay that process a bit so we could build a prison there. That's why we filmed both seasons back-to-back, without a break. The day after we finished the last scene of Season 1, we were starting Season 2."

In the Mud Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix. The streaming series tells the story of Gladys (played by Ana Garibaldi), a woman imprisoned in a maximum-security women's-only penitentiary after a failed kidnapping. The Argentinian show has been praised for its unbridled look at life behind bars, chronicling the hard-nosed lives of those living alongside Gladys in prison.

In the Mud Season 2 Release Projections Point to 2026 Return

Netflix

So, it seems that not only is In the Mud Season 2 happening, but it could be happening soon. The creator's quotes essentially serve as confirmation of more from the El Marginal spin-off.

According to the Argentine filmmaker, filming has seemingly already happened, which means a release could be imminent.

The first season finished filming in September 2024, with an eventual release happening 11 months later in August 2025. If Season 2 filming kicked off right as Season 1 production came to an end, then a release sometime in early 2026 seems likely.

The show's first batch of episodes took roughly two months to film, and Season 2 took about the same time, finishing in November 2024.

Because it seems unlikely that Netflix would want to release the two seasons too close to one another, the series will probably not have the same wrap-to-release gap for Season 2. The streamer will almost surely give the first Season at least six months to breathe, with a release sometime in the first half of 2026.