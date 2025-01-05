Bandidos Season 2 raises the stakes by adding exciting new cast members to its star-studded lineup, namely Pol Hermoso (Holy Family), Luis Vegas (La Arriera), and Ximena Lamadrid (¿Quién Mató a Sara?).

After a successful first season, the Netflix series' sophomore run continues the story of the unruly bandits who must come together once more to find another hidden treasure, "The Tear of Fire."

However, the return of a dangerous individual from someone's past ultimately derails their plan. Bandidos Season 2 premiered on Netflix on January 3.

Bandidos Season 2 Cast Guide: Every Main Actor

Alfonso Dosal - Miguel

Alfonso Dosal

After leading the cast of Bandidos Season 1, Alfonso Dosal returns to portray Miguel, the group's de facto leader, who is an expert thief and con man. Season 1 ended with Miguel managing to outsmart everyone by faking Lili's death so that she can escape the dangerous mafia that has been chasing her.

Bandidos Season 2 begins as Miguel and Lili live their own version of happily ever after, but things take a turn for the worse after Lili receives an anonymous text showing her ex-boyfriend being held captive.

After Lili abandons him to go find her estranged sister, who is behind her ex-boyfriend's abduction, Miguel reunites with the others to come clean about Lili's fate while also telling them everything he knows about the Tear of Fire (aka the huge diamond that was lost in Moctezuma).

Dosal is best known for his roles in The Chosen One, Para Volver a Amar, and Un Actor Malo.

Ester Expósito - Lilí

Ester Expósito

A good chunk of Bandidos Season 2's story revolves around Ester Expósito's Lili.

Lili is introduced as a thief and con woman known for scamming tourists by using her wit and charm. She is also Miguel's love interest, and he even helped her fake her death in Season 1.

In Season 2, Lili's peaceful life takes a drastic turn after her estranged sister, Regina, kidnaps her ex-boyfriend, Leo, as a way to bring her out in the open. Lili's backstory is further fleshed out in the show's second season, chronicling the fact that she was adopted and she was blamed for murdering her father.

It was revealed that Regina was the one who had killed their father. She pinned the blame on Lili, which is why she ended up with a miserable life.

Expósito has credits in Venus, Veneno, and El Llanto.

Ximena Lamadrid - Regina

Ximena Lamadrid

Ximena Lamadrid joins the cast of Bandidos Season 2 as Regina, Lili's estranged adoptive sister, who is out for revenge against her, which is why she ended up kidnapping Leo in the first place.

Regina is aware of the treasure known as the Tear of Fire (aka the largest diamond in the world).

After capturing and eventually letting Lili go, she used a tracking device to use Miguel and Lili's team of treasure hunters to manipulate them into finding the Tear of Fire for her.

Lamadrid can be seen in ¿Quién Mató a Sara?, El Colapso, and Bardo.

Nicolás Furtado - Octavio

Nicolás Furtado

Nicolás Furtado returns as Octavio, a proven member of Miguel's unruly bandits whose earnings from Season 1 were stolen by Regina's goons.

He is an ex-military officer who has vast experience in different heists.

Octavio reunites with the rest of the team after they discover that all of their money is gone. He ends up embarking on a mission to find the Tear of Fire.

Furtado previously appeared in El Marginal, Somos Familia, and Vencer o Morir.

Mabel Cadena - Inés

Mabel Cadena

Mabel Cadena reprises her role as Inés, a police officer who became in cahoots with Miguel's group in Season 1. At the end of the debut season, she ultimately becomes a member of the bandits.

Season 2 sees Ines having trouble with the custody of her child. Her problem worsens after all of the money she earned from the previous heist ends up being stolen. Ines ends up staying back in the city as backup for the team while she investigates Lili's past.

Cadena is part of the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where she played Namora. The actress can also be seen in Señorita 89, The Envoys, and Monarca.

Andrés Baida - Ariel

Andrés Baida

Andrés Baida is back as Ariel, Miguel's adopted brother and an archeologist who helped the team with their quest involving the Tear of Fire.

He ends up being the team's source of money as they embark on their dangerous cross-country quest for the diamond.

Baida's most recognizable role is playing Sebastian Mendez in 80 episodes of Mi Amor sin Tiempo. The actor also recently appeared as part of the cast of Like Water for Chocolate on Max.

Andrea Chaparro - Citlali

Andrea Chaparro

Andrea Chaparro's Citlali is another member of Los Bandidos known for being a petty thief and an expert in pickpocketing and undercover work.

She was also romantically involved with Lucas, but they had a falling out after their money was stolen.

Chaparro's notable credits include The House of Flowers: The Movie and Rebelde.

Juan Pablo Fuentes - Lucas

Juan Pablo Fuentes

As the Los Bandidos' "Mexican Paris Hilton," Lucas (played by Juan Pablo Fuentes) is the team's resident hacker and the son of a billionaire.

He is the Bandidos' de facto source of supplies and money when their backs are against the wall. After the team's money was stolen, they initially blamed Lucas due to being an expert in hacking.

Fuentes' past major credits include Pacto de Silencio, Isla Brava, and All the Places.

Pol Hermoso - Leo

Pol Hermoso

Pol Hermoso is one of the newcomers in Bandidos Season 2. The actor portrays Leo, Lili's ex-boyfriend, who is abducted by Regina as a way to bring her out from hiding.

After escaping Regina's hideout with Lili's help, Leo joins the Bandidos in their mission to find the Tear of Fire. In an unexpected twist, Leo is apparently in cahoots with Regina the whole time because they are actually romantically involved with one another.

Hermoso is known for his roles in Alba, Holy Family, and Polar.

Luis Vegas - Mano

Luis Vegas

Luis Vegas joins the cast as Mano, Regina's loyal enforcer who makes life difficult for the Bandidos.

Vegas' past major credits include El Juego de las Llaves, The Male Gaze: A Better Tomorrow, and La Arriera.

Teresa Ruiz - Carmen

Teresa Ruiz

Teresa Ruiz's Carmen is a fellow detective and Ines' former lover who helps her unpack more details about Lili's storied past and her family history.

Ruiz is a Mexican-American actress known for her roles in Narcos: Mexico, The Marksman, and Father Stu.

Juan Pablo Medina - Wilson

Juan Pablo Medina

Juan Pablo Medina appears in flashbacks as Wilson in Bandidos Season 2.

Although Wilson sacrificed himself to save Miguel in Season 1, he shows up as visions to Miguel as a way to motivate him when he doubts himself during the mission.

Medina has credits in House of Flowers, Enfermo Amor, and Amarres.

Nicolas Palomino - Alex

Nicolas Palomino

Nicolas Palomino stars as Alex, Ines' deaf son who unexpectedly joins the team in their dangerous mission to find the Tear of Fire after having a close bond with Octavio.

Bandidos is Palomino's first major on-screen credit.

Monica del Carmen - Pechita

Monica del Carmen

Another new addition in Bandidos Season 2 is Monica del Carmen as Pepa.

Pepa is the leader of the Huachicoleros (aka gasoline thieves) who made life difficult for the Bandidos at one point in their journey.

Monica del Carmen's notable credits include Cada Minuto Cuenta, Technoboys, and Heroico.

Ari Albarran - Ximena

Ari Albarran

Ari Albarran appears as Ximena, Miguel's only employee in the hotel that he established after earning the reward money from Season 1.

Albarrán is known for her roles in Dani Who?, Mama Cake, and Las Bravas F.C. The actress also recently appeared as part of the cast of Nothing to See Here Season 2.

All seven episodes of Bandidos Season 2 are now streaming on Netflix.