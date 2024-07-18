After a long wait, Cobra Kai Season 6 finally arrives on Netflix as it continues Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) story.

Cobra Kai makes Netflix history after it was confirmed that Season 6 will be split into three parts, with Part 1 releasing on July 18, Part 2 on November 15, and Part 3 sometime in 2025.

The final season showcases how the senseis and students of the Miyagi-Do prepare for the Sekai Taikai (aka the world karate championship) while the Cobra Kai Dojo threatens to rise from the ashes after their downfall in the Season 5 finale.

[ Cobra Kai Season 6: Release, Cast & Everything We Know ]

Every Main Cast Member of Cobra Kai Season 6

William Zabka - Johnny Lawrence

William Zabka

William Zabka returns as Johnny Lawrence, the sensei of the Cobra Kai Dojo who wants to start fresh after struggling with alcoholism.

He has gone a long way ever since his depressed state from the first season, with him even reuniting with his former rival Danny LaRusso and starting a romantic relationship with Cameron Diaz.

Cobra Kai Season 6 sees Johnny working side by side with Danny and Chozen Toguchi to prepare for the Sekai Taikai tournament. He also has to deal with the complexities of parenthood after starting a family with Cameron.

Zabka is best known for his roles in Back to School, How I Met Your Mother, and Hot Tub Time Machine.

Xolo Maridueña - Miguel Diaz

Xolo Maridueña

Xolo Maridueña is back as Miguel Diaz, Johnny's first student at the Cobra Kai Dojo who initially embraces the no-mercy mantra of the original dojo led by John Kreese.

After suffering an injury, Miguel starts fresh anew, repairing his relationship with his former rivals and helping Johnny and Daniel stop the villainous Terry Silver.

Miguel and Robby managed to patch things up in Season 5, and the pair are expected to continue to be friends in the final season.

Maridueña's other breakout role is playing Jaime Reyes in DC's Blue Beetle. The actor also starred in Parenthood, Diabolical, and Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

Ralph Macchio - Daniel LaRusso

Ralph Macchio

Ralph Macchio reprises his original Karate Kid role as Daniel LaRusso.

Daniel LaRusso is the main protagonist of the original Karate Kid trilogy and Cobra Kai brings fans up to speed on what he has been up to since beating his high school rival, Johnny Lawrence, in the All Valley Karate Tournament.

Johnny has earned Daniel's respect throughout Cobra Kai's run and the pair even teamed up to defeat their common enemies. Daniel ultimately defeated Terry Silver, the current leader of the ruthless Cobra Kai Dojo.

Cobra Kai's final season once again pushes Daniel to the forefront, tackling his preparations for the all-important Sekai Taikai tournament.

Aside from his iconic role as Daniel LaRusso, Macchio is also known for his appearances in The Outsiders, My Cousin Vinny, and Kevin Can Wait.

Macchio is also set to reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso in the upcoming Karate Kid movie starring American Born Chinese star Ben Wang.

Tanner Buchanan - Robby Keene

Tanner Buchanan

Tanner Buchanan stars as Robby Keene, Johnny's son and Miguel's former rival.

After burying the hatchet with Miguel in Season 5, Robby tries to make amends with Kenny at the beginning of the final season, considering that he felt guilty after abandoning him at the Cobra Kai Dojo.

However, Robby finds a new enemy in Kenny's brother, Shawn.

Buchanan can be seen in The Fosters, Designated Survivor, and Girl Meets World.

Jacob Bertrand - Eli ‘Hawk’ Moskowitz

Jacob Bertrand

Eli 'Hawk' Moskowitz (played by Jacob Bertrand) is a former member of the Cobra Kai Dojo who now showcases his skills as part of the Miyagi-do Dojo.

He is also considered to be one of the best fighters, considering that he became the All-Valley Champion in Season 4.

Bertrand is known for his roles in Ready Player One, This Means War, and Rise of the Guardians.

Mary Mouser - Samantha LaRusso

Mary Mouser

Mary Mouser is part of Season 6's cast as Samantha LaRusso, Daniel's daughter who is an expert in karate after being trained by her father when she was a kid. She is also Miguel's love interest.

In Season 5, Samantha, who is known as the "Bonsai Badass," patches things up with her rival, Tory, leading to a new beginning in the final season.

However, things take a turn when it is revealed that Tory rejoins the Cobra Kai Dojo with John Kreese at the helm.

Mouser has credits in Happy Together, Room 104, and Freakish.

Yuji Okumoto - Chozen Toguchi

Yuji Okumoto

Yuji Okumoto reprises his role as Chozen Toguchi, the main villain of The Karate Kid Part II who eventually becomes Daniel and Johnny's ally in the fight against the Cobra Kai Dojo.

Chozen became instrumental in helping Daniel and Johnny defeat Terry Silver and his forces in Season 5.

The villain-turned-hero returns in Season 6 to help prepare the students for the upcoming karate tournament.

Okumoto previously appeared in Inception, Johnny Tsunami, and New Girl.

Peyton List - Tory Nichols

Peyton List

Tory Nichols is Samantha's rival who embraces the ruthless teachings of her sensei, John Kreese, at the Cobra Kai Dojo. The character is played on-screen by Peyton List.

Tory and Sam had a longstanding rivalry that was put on hold at the end of Season 5 since Tory decided to deflect from the Cobra Kai Dojo to defeat Terry Silver and put him behind bars.

Despite making amends with Sam in the Season 5 finale, Season 6 sees Tory still trying to adjust to the newfound friendship with her fiercest (former) rival.

List is known for her roles in School Spirits, The Inheritance, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules.

Gianni DeCenzo - Demetri

Gianni DeCenzo

Gianni DeCenzo's Demetri is a student at the Miyagi-Do Karate Dojo who serves as the moral anchor of the group whenever they are faced with a tough situation.

DeCenzo's major credits include 100 Things to Do Before High School, Eagleheart, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Vanessa Rubio - Carmen Diaz

Vanessa Rubio

Vanessa Rubio is back as Carmen Diaz, Johnny's love interest and Miguel's mother.

In Season 6, Carmen and Johnny are set to welcome a new baby as they are poised to begin a new chapter in their romantic bond.

Rubio has credits in How to Be Single, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Bonding.

Courtney Henggeler - Amanda LaRusso

Courtney Henggeler

Courtney Henggeler plays Amanda LaRusso, Daniel's loving wife who serves as his voice of reason whenever he loses his way due to his ongoing clash with the Cobra Kai Dojo.

Henggeler's notable credits include The Big Bang Theory, The Boys in the Boat, and Mom.

Martin Kove - John Kreese

Martin Kove

Martin Kove returns as John Kreese, Cobra Kai's former Dojo who escaped from prison. Kreese is expected to go all-out in trying to make Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence's lives more difficult since he is seeking revenge.

Kreese also wants to restart the Cobra Kai Dojo by training a new wave of students to earn back the public's trust in the dojo.

Kove has over 200 credits to his name, with roles in Death Race 2000, A Taste of Love, and Far Haven.

Dallas Dupree Young - Kenny Payne

Dallas Dupree Young

Dallas Dupree Young joins the cast of Cobra Kai Season 6 as Kenny Payne.

Kenny returns in the Season 6 premiere as Robby tries to reconcile with him for abandoning him at the Cobra Kai Dojo, which ends up corrupting his inner self.

Young previously appeared in The Good Place, Ready Player One, and Our Time.

Alicia Hannah-Kim - Sensei Kim Da-eun

Alicia Hannah-Kim

Alicia Hannah-Kim stars as Sensei Kim Da-eun, a Master at the Cobra Kai Dojo who has a shared history with John Kreese.

After escaping from prison, Kreese reunites with Da-eun and it is revealed that she is working in the shadows to restore Cobra Kai from the ashes and seek revenge against the Miyagi Dojo.

Hannah-Kim is an Australian actor known for her roles in Minx, Crash, and Alone Together.

Brandon H. Lee - Kwon

Brandon H. Lee

Brandon H. Lee appears in Cobra Kai Season 6 as Kwon, Sensei Kim Dae-eun's top student and a ruthless fighter under the Cobra Kai Dojo. He is one of the dangerous villains in the final season.

Lee's other major credits include The Red Rob Roy Show and Project Elementals.

Griffin Santopietro - Anthony LaRusso

Griffin Santopietro

Griffin Santopietro plays Anthony LaRusso, Daniel's son and Kenny's former bully. Unlike his sister Samantha, Anthony has little to no training in the basics of karate.

Anthony returns in Season 6 as he gears up with his preparations to start high school.

Santopietro's notable credits include The Week Of, New Amsterdam, and Terrifier 2.

Paul Walter Hauser - Stingray

Paul Walter Hauser

Paul Walter Hauser's Stingray is a man whose passion for martial arts has consistently led him to trouble.

Stingray's confession about admitting the truth behind Terry Silver's rampage on the authorities was instrumental in giving the villain some jail time.

In Season 6, Stingray tries to convince Johnny to bring back the Cobra Kai Dojo, but the latter is clearly not having it.

Hauser can be seen in Black Bird, Richard Jewel, and The Afterparty. The actor also recently voiced Embarrassment in Inside Out 2.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

Read more about other Netflix shows:

Dark Season 4: Will Netflix Release More Episodes?

Outer Banks Season 4 Release Hype Reaches New Heights Following Major Netflix Announcement

My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 Gets Big Announcement: When Will It Release?