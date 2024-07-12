Cobra Kai Season 6's Historic Release Date Plan Signals a Big Change for Netflix

Cobra Kai Season 6 will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, July 18, but the release comes in a unique form which could signal a change in strategy for the streamer.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Takes Historic Release Plan

Netflix made a surprising announcement for Cobra Kai in that the sixth and final season will premiere in three parts.

The first chapter will debut on Thursday, July 18 before the next batch follows on November 28, and the remaining episodes on Netflix in 2025 (an exact release date is yet to be announced).

The three-part Season 6 will mark the end of The Karate Kid spin-off, with each release bringing five new episodes for a 15-installment run overall.

The unique release strategy signals a major change in strategy for Netflix, which usually debuts new seasons in binge format or two parts.

Cobra Kai Season 6 makes Netflix history as its first live-action scripted original for the streamer to be broken into three or more parts.

Will Other Netflix Originals Change Release Strategy?

Cobra Kai Season 6's release plan has led many to speculate if other major Netflix originals could follow the same strategy such as Stranger Things Season 5, Wednesday Season 2, and You Season 5.

However, Cobra Kai is doing one thing very different from other Netflix originals for its final season with its extended episode count. While most streaming series hold a similar season length from beginning to end, The Karate Kid spin-off deviates from its usual 10-episode seasons for a 15-episode final run.

The increased episode count was likely a major factor in opting for the three-part release, especially as the season can split evenly into five-episode chunks. If the same format was applied to Stranger Things or Wednesday, each part could only run for two to three episodes due to their eight-episode lengths.

Part of the appeal of the multi-part releases for Netflix is that fans can take the time between drops to discuss and dissect the latest events. But if parts were to be released with only two or three episodes, that may not offer enough content to satisfy viewers and keep them talking and excited for more.

That said, if more major Netflix originals were to opt for longer seasons, it wouldn't be surprising to see shows broken up into more parts. Perhaps Netflix could even one day abandon the binge-release format altogether, just as the likes of Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video have done for many of their biggest shows.

Part 1 of Cobra Kai Season 6 will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, July 18, with Part 2 set to follow on November 28 before concluding with Part 3 in 2025.

