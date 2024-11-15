Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Release Date Gets Listed by Netflix (But Is It Real?)

Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3's 2025 release date might have been spoiled by a now-removed listing from Netflix.

Netflix brought back Cobra Kai for the sixth and final season in July, bringing a historic release strategy that will see its 15 episodes drop in three parts.

Season 6, Part 1 arrived with plenty of excitement for fans of The Karate Kid spin-off and a tragic story for series mainstay Tory Nichols (played by Peyton List).

Netflix

As StollerMan08 posted on Reddit, the Netflix Media Center (the press portal for the streamer's content) listed and later removed a release date for Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3, which will conclude The Karate Kid spin-off series.

The Cobra Kai page once featured a button to "See Full Release Schedule" which displayed the already-announced release dates for Parts 1 and 2. It also stated Part 3 (Episodes 11 to 15) will release at 3 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 13.

Unfortunately, this expanded release schedule was removed, stating, "The Finale Event comes in 2025."

The first five episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6 premiered on July 18, with the next five installments confirmed for Thursday, November 28. The only official release window for Season 6, Part 3 so far has placed it on an unknown date in 2025.

As of writing, Netflix has remained quiet about confirming the exact release date for Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3, and by all accounts, this listing was seemingly an accident.

Whether this February 13 release date is real will be hard to determine until Netflix offers an official statement.

Perhaps the listing was simply a mishap behind the scenes, or the series may have been shifted from this once-planned date, or, hopefully, Netflix has accidentally revealed this release date sooner than planned.

With Season 6, Part 2 still to come later in November, Netflix may wish to keep all the focus on the imminent episodes before shifting focus to its finale event.

The streamer will likely confirm when in 2025 fans will see Cobra Kai conclude, either alongside the Part 2 release on November 28 or in December.

A release for Part 3 on February 13 would place the final episodes just 77 days after Part 2, a far shorter wait than the 133-day gap between the first two.

Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 1 is streaming on Netflix. Part 2 will follow on Thursday, November 28, and Part 3 in 2025.