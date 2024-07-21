Cobra Kai Season 6, Episode 6 received an exciting release confirmation following the wild Episode 5 cliffhanger involving the Cobra Kai Dojo and Miyagi-Do Dojo's continued clash.

Netflix made a historic move by splitting Cobra Kai's final season into three parts.

The release date change signals a major change in Netflix's release strategy since the streaming service usually releases new episodes of upcoming seasons in binge format or two parts.

Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 1 (the first five episodes) premiered on Netflix on July 18.

When Will Cobra Kai Season 6 Episode 6 Release?

At the premiere of Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1, directors Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg confirmed that Season 6 Part 2 will premiere on Netflix on November 15:

"You heard it here first. Send it to the internet. November 15. Same day as Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson. Netflix Fight Night. No undercard. Two main events. Let’s do it."

This means that fans will be able to watch the next five episodes (Episodes 6-10) two weeks earlier than its intended November 28 release date.

Season 6, Part 3 has no release date yet but it is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.

Speaking with Gizmodo, Cobra Kai creator Jon Hurwitz explained the decision to split the final season's release into three parts, noting that "it's almost like three acts in a bigger story:"

"This season, it was like, 'OK, well, three chunks of five would make sense.' It’s almost like three acts in a bigger story. And that’s just something that we decided to do creatively. And when we talked about that with Netflix, they loved the idea of the three drops. And that’s where it came from. So we’ve known this for a very long time. And it is all by design."

What To Expect in Cobra Kai Season 6 Episode 6

Cobra Kai Season 6, Episode 5 ended with a major shocker involving Tory Nichols' (Peyton List) decision to leave Miyagi-Do Dojo (and her friends) in exchange for a spot in the newly-revived Cobra Kai Dojo led by a returning John Kreese (Martin Kove).

Tory's decision came after the tragic death of her mother, causing her to take a step back and rejoin her former sensei who taught her how to be merciless during fights.

Robby (Tanner Buchanan) and Sam (Mary Mouser)could spearhead efforts to try and bring back Tory to their side, but things are not looking good due to Kreese's involvement.

Episode 6 is also expected to plant the seeds of what to expect in the clash between the Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai at the all-important Sekai Takai tournament.

Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) not only need to prepare their representatives for the said tournament, but they also have to protect themselves and their families from the looming threat of the villainous and revenge-seeking John Kreese.

Cobra Kai Season 6, Episode 6 will premiere on Netflix on November 15.

