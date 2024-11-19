Cobra Kai Season 6, Episodes 7 and 8 highlighted a family emergency that threatens Miguel's (Xolo Maridueña) spot in the Sekai Taikai tournament.

Carmen Diaz's (Vanessa Rubio) pregnancy is one of the highlights of Cobra Kai Season 5's ending. It pushes Johnny Lawrence (played by William Zabka, one of the leading cast members of Cobra Kai Season 6) to become an even better dad since a baby is on the way.

However, the prestigious Sekai Taikai tournament in Barcelona forced Johnny, his stepson Miguel, and his son Robby (Tanner Buchanan) to leave Carmen behind with her mother, Rosa (Rose Bianco).

What Happened to Carmen's Baby in Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2?

Xolo Maridueña, Rose Bianco, Vanessa Rubi, & William Zabka

In Cobra Kai Season 6, Episode 7, Johnny informs his Miyagi-do co-sensei Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) that he and Miguel need to go back to Los Angeles after finding out that Carmen was rushed to the hospital due to pregnancy complications.

Much of the next episode (Cobra Kai Season 6, Episode 8) focuses on Johnny and Miguel's airplane trip to Los Angeles. Both of them deal with a disgruntled and drunk passenger whom they need to pacify.

Upon arriving in Los Angeles, the pair go straight to the hospital, leading them to discover Carmen's room that has bloody sheets. Fearing for the worst, it turns out that both Carmen and her baby are okay, with the nurse explaining that they had to perform an emergency cerclage.

Although Carmen appreciates the boys' effort to go back home swiftly, she tells her they must finish the job and win the Sekai Taikai tournament for Miyagi-do in Cobra Kai's final season.

So no, Carmen did not lose her baby in Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2.

Predicting Carmen's Pregnancy Possibilities in Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3

In the medical world, an emergency cerclage is a procedure done to pregnant women to prolong their pregnancy after experiencing painless cervical dilation and bulging fetal membranes during the second trimester.

Given that the procedure was done for Carmen in Cobra Kai Season 6, Episode 8, there is a good chance that her baby will be born sometime in Season 6, Part 3.

Johnny and Carmen have had their fair share of challenges throughout Cobra Kai's six seasons, and one would assume that a tragic ending for the pair is not in the cards in the final five episodes despite some fans' theories that she would suffer a miscarriage.

This is the case because Johnny had been through so much in the past five seasons, with notable challenges such as losing his wife Laura and being consumed by vengeance for his hatred toward John Kreese and Terry Silver.

In the end, Johnny deserves a happy ending.

The first 10 episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6 are streaming on Netflix.

