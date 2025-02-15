Cobra Kai is no stranger to killing off characters, and Season 6, Part 3 dialed it up even further by revealing the deaths of major villains.

Part 2 of Season 6 of the Netflix action drama series ended with a shocker after Cobra Kai's Kwon Jae-sung died after a freak accident during the chaotic brawl midway through the semifinal match of the prestigious Sekai Taikai tournament.

Aside from Kwon, Cobra Kai Season 6 already has another major death: Tory Nichols' mother, Grace, which impacted her involvement in the Sekai Taikai tournament.

As Part 3 progresses, the death toll becomes even higher.

Does Silver Die In Cobra Kai?

Thomas Ian Griffith

Terry Silver has been a thorn in the side of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence in the previous seasons of Cobra Kai and The Karate Kid movies.

Silver made his return in Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2, revealing himself as the ruthless benefactor of the Iron Dragons who is the leading group of the Sekai Taikai tournament.

In Part 3, he reveals to Daniel and Johnny that he is dying from cancer and he only has months to live.

While some have theorized that he would eventually succumb to the disease, Season 6, Episode 14 revealed that Terry is planning to do something terrible to Johnny's family by kidnapping them so that he would be forced to lose the final match to Sensei Wolf at the end of Sekai Taikai tournament.

However, John Kreese anticipated Terry's next move and he put an end to his master plan by ending his life after a violent battle that led to the explosion of a yacht in the middle of the sea.

Did Kreese Die In Cobra Kai?

Martin Kove

After losing Kwon in Barcelona, John Kreese blamed himself for his death, leading him to reevaluate his life choices.

Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3 sees Kreese on a path to redemption, with him leaving Cobra Kai altogether, apologizing to Tory Nichols for his mistakes, and a heartfelt and impactful reunion with Johnny Lawrence that leads to a tearful closure between the pair.

Kreese deciding to sacrifice himself for Johnny and his family by killing Terry Silver and eventually blowing up the yacht to ensure he doesn't return is a heroic act for the Karate Kid villain, ultimately redeeming himself in his final moments.

Does Johnny Die In Cobra Kai?

William Zabka

From surviving brawls to eventually coming out on top in perilous situations, Johnny Lawrence has had quite a journey in Cobra Kai since the start of the season.

While Cobra Kai Season 6 showcases Johnny's journey to the fullest, the character did not die in the final batch of episodes.

Instead, Johnny ended the series with the victory that he has been wanting to achieve ever since: winning the Sekai Taikai for the Cobra Kai Dojo.

The season also ended with Johnny and his rival-turned-best friend, Daniel LaRusso, continuing to lead their own respective dojos at All Valley, with both of them agreeing to loan students to ensure they have the training to improve both their offensive and defensive capabilities.

Who Else Dies in Cobra Kai Season 6?

Other characters also met their end in Cobra Kai Season 6, namely Kim Sun Yung and Dennis De Guzman.

Kim Sun Yung, the original head of the Cobra Kai Dojo and John Kreese's sensei from Korea, met his end in the early episodes of Part 3.

After Kwon died in Barcelona, Master Kim made the training even harder for the students, seemingly blaming them for failing at the Sekai Taikai and dishonoring Cobra Kai.

Master Kim's granddaughter, Kim Da-eun appears to have had enough of his ruthless ways, and she ends up killing him to put an end to his brutality toward the students.

As for Terry Silver's loyal henchman since The Karate Kid III, Dennis De Guzman met his end at the hands of John Kreese after he agreed to kidnap Carmen Diaz and her newborn baby to make Johnny lose in the Sekai Taikai's final match.

It looks like Kreese stabbed Dennis before pushing him down the stairs, leading to his death.

All episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6 are now streaming on Netflix.