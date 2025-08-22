Fisk Season 4 Will Happen on One Condition, Says TV Show Creator Kitty Flanagan

Series creator Kitty Flanagan revealed the one condition that needs to be met for Fisk Season 4 to happen. The hit Australian comedy, which is streaming now on Netflix in the U.S., recently debuted its third season on streaming (after hitting the airwaves in its native Australia in late 2024, following the topsy-turvy life of Sydney-based lawyer Helen Tudor-Fisk (played by Flanagan herself).

While Season 3 may have only just dropped on Netflix on August 20, fans are already asking when they can get more of the hit ABC series. Well, Flanagan revealed it will only take one thing for a potential Season 4 to get made: The schedule of the series' killer cast.

In early August, showrunner and star Kitty Flanagan addressed a potential fourth season of Fisk in a conversation with The Sydney Morning Herald, admitting, "It’s just a matter of everyone finding the time:

Q: " What can you tell me about Season 4 of Fisk? Is it coming?" A: "It’s just a matter of everyone finding the time. It’s an incredible group, and it doesn’t really work without the whole group. And with Chenny flying the coop to New York, it’s just a matter of getting everyone together. Penny is working on other things at the moment, but there is so much love for it out there."

She previously mentioned to ABC Perth that a Season 4 of the hit series had not been picked up (as of October 2024), and she was having trouble with the writing process, calling it "torture."

Although it is not as though she does not want to explore a potential fourth season if given the opportunity. Flanagan told ABC in another interview at the time of Season 3's premiere that she would love to tackle a Season 4.

All three seasons of Fisk are now streaming on Netflix in the U.S. The Australian comedy series tells the story of Sydney-based lawyer Helen Tudor-Fisk, who loses everything after her marriage falls apart and her high-level law career goes bust. This led her to start work at a small solicitor law firm, where she specialized in probate law and wills.

Flanagan stars as the series' titular character. She is joined by Australian comedians Marty Sheargold, Julia Zemiro, and Aaron Chen in the show's stellar cast.

How Likely Is Fisk Season 4?

ABC

At this point, Fisk Season 4 has not been officially announced by its home network, ABC. However, showrunner and star Kitty Flanagan has expressed that she would like to do more with the hit series if given the chance.

Fisk's last season kicked off a little under a year ago, and we still do not have news on a potential fourth season. That does not spell good things for the series' future, but all hope is not lost.

As Flanagan said, the primary reason Season 4 has not been greenlit yet is that it has been hard to get everyone on the show's stacked cast to find time in their busy schedules to do more of the series.

Of course, in the meantime, Australian comedy has proven to be a minor stateside streaming hit, gaining popularity as each ensuing season has come to Netflix in the U.S.

If the show can capture enough streaming attention internationally, it could be deemed worthy of a fourth season (whether by ABC or Netflix). In cases where a show's linear network has not pursued more of a series that has found success on streaming, the streamer housing its past seasons can pick up the abandoned title.

Fans have seen it recently with hit shows like Futurama and King of the Hill, as both have come back from the dead to find streaming success.

With Season 3 having only just dropped on Netflix in North America, Fisk seemingly has a long way to go before it would warrant the streamer's gaze for the exploration of a potential greenlight, but it is something to consider if Flanagan can get the cast in order to make it happen.

