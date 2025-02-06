10 Netflix TV Series Returning With New Seasons In 2025

It is hard not to argue that 2025 is lined up to be one of Netflix's biggest years ever, with several high-value series returning for new seasons.

Netflix remains the dominant force in streaming, consistently outperforming its competitors in global subscriptions and viewership. The platform had a massive 2024, delivering a slate of hit original movies and shows that captivated audiences worldwide.

Now, 2025 is shaping up to be even bigger, with highly anticipated conclusions of You, Squid Game, and Stranger Things set to drive record engagement.

10 Returning Netflix Series in 2025

Ginny & Georgia Season 3 - June 5

Netflix

Ginny & Georgia Season 3 is shaping up to be an emotional rollercoaster, picking up from the jaw-dropping Season 2 finale where Georgia was arrested during her wedding.

Netflix heightened anticipation by releasing first-look images, including one of Georgia behind bars and another of Ginny and Austin looking distressed in a courthouse. Showrunner Sarah Lampert has teased a season full of emotional upheaval, promising fans that the characters will be pushed to new limits.

With Season 3 production wrapped and a June 5 premiere locked in (marking a much longer wait for fans), viewers can expect a gripping continuation of the Miller family's drama.

The Sandman Season 2 - TBA

Netflix

The Sandman Season 2 is set to bring Neil Gaiman's beloved comic series to a dramatic conclusion when it premieres in 2025. Following its cancellation following the new season, fans can expect an ambitious adaptation of Seasons of Mist and Brief Lives, two of the most acclaimed arcs from the original comics.

Tom Sturridge reprises his role as Dream, joined by returning Endless siblings Kirby (Death), Mason Alexander Park (Desire), and Donna Preston (Despair), while new cast members include Adrian Lester as Destiny and Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium.

The season will also introduce Dream's son, Orpheus, played by Ruairi O’Connor, hinting at a tragic and emotional storyline.

With Dream confronting his past mistakes and facing threats from gods, demons, and his own family, The Sandman's final chapter promises a visually stunning and narratively rich conclusion.

The Witcher Season 4 - TBA

Netflix

As many fans know, The Witcher Season 4 will bring major shifts to the Continent, with Liam Hemsworth stepping into the role of Geralt of Rivia following Henry Cavill's departure.

The season, set to arrive on Netflix in 2025, will see Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri navigating their own perilous journeys after being separated at the end of Season 3.

New cast additions include Laurence Fishburne as Regis, a mysterious barber-surgeon, and Sharlto Copley as the ruthless bounty hunter Leo Bonhart. The story will adapt Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake, pushing the characters toward an epic final confrontation.

Filming for the series-concluding Season 5 is already underway, promising a grand sendoff for the beloved adaptation.

Stranger Things Season 5 - TBA

Netflix

Stranger Things Season 5 remains one of Netflix’s most highly anticipated releases, but recent updates suggest fans may be in for an even longer wait.

While Netflix as advertised a 2025 release (and star Gaten Matarazzo speculated), the Duffer Brothers recently hinted that hitting that target is still uncertain, with production challenges potentially pushing the premiere into 2026.

Meanwhile, a new poster hints at a major storyline involving Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) going missing, raising questions about how this ties into the looming battle against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

The final season is expected to resolve the massive cliffhanger from Season 4, which left Max (Sadie Sink) in a coma and Hawkins on the brink of destruction. As fans brace for a long wait, the pressure is on for Netflix and the Duffer Brothers to deliver a finale that justifies the extended production time.

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 -TBA

Netflix

Season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys is set to premiere in 2025, bringing more drama, romance, and surprises to Silver Falls.

With filming wrapped in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, fans can expect a deeper exploration of Jackie's (Nikki Rodriguez) journey as she navigates her feelings for the Walter brothers after her abrupt departure in the Season 1 finale.

Showrunner Melanie Halsall teased that the new season will feature bigger set pieces and more intricate storytelling, hinting at high-stakes moments for Jackie, Cole (Noah LaLonde), and Alex (Ashby Gentry). Additionally, fresh faces are joining the cast, promising to shake up the already complicated dynamics within the Walter family.

The Diplomat Season 3 - TBA

Netflix

Production on The Diplomat Season 3 is well underway, with filming taking place in both London and New York. The upcoming season is set to shake things up as Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) navigates an increasingly complex political landscape, now under the presidency of Grace Penn (Allison Janney).

A major addition to the cast is The West Wing and The Handmaid's Tale star Bradley Whitford, who will portray Penn’s husband, Todd Penn, reuniting him with his former West Wing co-star. While Netflix has yet to confirm specific a release date, Season 3 is expected to premiere in 2025.

Emily in Paris Season 5 - TBA

Netflix

Emily in Paris Season 5 is set to begin filming in May 2025, with production returning to Paris while incorporating scenes in Rome, where Season 4 ended.

The show's next chapter will see Emily (Lilly Collins) settling into her managerial role at Agence Grateau's new office in Rome, leaving room for fresh dynamics. Fans can expect some familiar faces, including the return of Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, while Lucas Bravo's character Gabriel will also return.

If production stays on schedule, Season 5 will likely debut by late 2025, continuing the series' tradition of offering a stylish escape for the end of the year.

Wednesday Season 2 - TBA

Netflix

Wednesday Season 2 is set to premiere in 2025, picking up where Season 1 left off with Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) returning to Nevermore Academy for a new year filled with darker and more twisted mysteries.

The season will expand the cast, with newcomers like Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, and Thandiwe Newton joining alongside returning faces such as Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams) and Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams).

A chilling sneak peek showcases a tense reunion between Wednesday and her former nemesis, Tyler (Hunter Doohan), who is now in an asylum, hinting at the darker path ahead.

With Tim Burton continuing his direction and a promise of new, eccentric characters, fans can expect Wednesday to delve deeper into the Addams family lore while keeping the thrills coming.

Squid Game Season 3 - June 27

Netflix

Squid Game fans are in for a thrilling conclusion as the series prepares to wrap up with its third and final season, slated for release on June 27, 2025.

The upcoming season picks up after the shocking events of the Season 2 finale, where Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) faces devastating betrayals, including the loss of his closest friend, Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan).

Another mystery since Season 1, why Hwang In-ho became Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), is expected to be answered in the final season. New faces are also set to join the cast, including Park Gyu-young as the enigmatic No-eul, while the series' creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has promised an even more high-octane ride to conclude the saga.

As the date for the final showdown approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating the first photos and key art teasing what's next for the players caught in the game's web.

Black Mirror Season 7 - TBA

Netflix

Season 7 of Black Mirror is set to return in 2025 with a highly anticipated lineup, including a sequel to the fan-favorite episode "USS Callister."

Cristin Milioti will reprise her role as Nanette, with other returning cast members from that episode like Billy Magnussen and Jimmi Simpson.

The new season will feature six episodes, with an all-star cast including Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, and Paul Giamatti. While plot details remain largely under wraps, the return to the USS Callister storyline promises a fresh twist on the show's signature anthology format.

