Stranger Things Season 5 Will Release Next to 4 Major Netflix Shows (Confirmed)

If Stranger Things Season 5 is released at a particular point in 2025, it may have to go up against some of Netflix's heaviest hitters and compete for viewership.

Stranger Things Season 5 is set to premiere on the streaming platform sometime in 2025, but Netflix has not yet revealed an official date or window for when fans can expect the final installment.

The final season is expected to feature eight episodes that will all play like movies. According to the Duffer Brothers, over 650 hours of footage has been captured for the coming episodes.

When Will Stranger Things Season 5 Be Released?

Netflix

Filming for Stranger Things Season 5 (which won't be the next Stranger Things project to be released) wrapped in December 2024, and if the show follows a similar release schedule to Season 4 (which premiered eight months after filming ended), fans won't get to see it until Fall 2025 at the earliest.

It is also worth noting that the upcoming season could be split into two parts, which is a tactic Season 4 used as well as other recent Netflix series like Cobra Kai.

If that is the case, then Stranger Things Season 5 will be releasing around the same time as at least four other major Netflix titles.

This would create a lot of competition between each show, even though they will be on the same streaming platform.

With that being said, here are four other Netflix shows that could also be released in Fall 2025 around the same time as Stranger Things Season 5:

Wednesday Season 2

Netflix

Wednesday Season 2 has also not received an official release date from Netflix yet, but many expect that date to be announced at Netflix's Tudum event, which will take place on May 31, 2025.

Most projections have Wednesday Season 2 releasing sometime in late summer or early fall, but the latter seems more likely as Wednesday and other The Addams Family projects are typically associated with the fall season and/or Halloween.

If Wednesday were to also be broken up into sections and the first was released in early fall, Part 2 may end up premiering around the same time as Stranger Things.

One Piece Season 2

Netflix

One Piece is another popular Netflix series that was originally set to be released sometime in late 2025.

Once again, no official date has been announced for when the show could return, but it is possible that it could make its way onto the streaming platform around or in the same window as Stranger Things Season 5.

Since One Piece Season 2 has not been included in any promotional material for Netflix's 2025 lineup, some predict that it has been pushed back to 2026.

Virgin River Season 7

Netflix

Virgin River Season 7 is currently in the midst of filming. If it continues on and doesn't run into any issues, it is possible that it could be released sometime in late 2025.

By the time December rolls around, Stranger Things Season 5 will likely have already been on the platform at least for a few weeks. However, if Season 5 is broken up into two halves, it is possible that Part 2 (or even Part 3 if the show is split into multiple parts) may not come out until December.

If that is the case, then Virgin River Season 7 and Stranger Things Season 5 will almost definitely be competing for viewership.

Emily in Paris Season 5

Netflix

Emily in Paris Season 5 has not begun filming yet, but Netflix announced that fans can expect it to be released sometime in 2025.

Based on past seasons, Emily in Paris does not go through a rigorous post-production process like other shows do, allowing it to premiere not long after filming ends.

As of writing, many predict that Emily in Paris Season 5 could release around November or December, right around the same time as one of the Stranger Things parts.

Stranger Things Season 5 will premiere on Netflix sometime in 2025.