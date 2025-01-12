A new update on One Piece Season 2 may hint at when the series could make its long-awaited return to Netflix.

One Piece Season 2 has been a hot topic of conversation for more than a year as viewers eagerly await the next part of the live-action manga adaptation. Critics lauded the series for its ingenuity, calling it one of the best live-action anime takes.

Only two weeks after Season 1's debut, Netflix renewed One Piece for a second season, which went into production in June 2024. Since then, updates on production have been scarce.

X (formerly Twitter) user @pewpiece shared a new development from the production of One Piece Season 2.

The account shared an Instagram story from stuntwoman Natalie Walsh, which showed her and other One Piece crew members seemingly at a wrap party. This seems to indicate filming for Season 2 is officially complete after production for the new season kicked off in June.

When Will One Piece Season 2 Release on Netflix?

With filming for One Piece Season 2 reportedly finished, the question is when the show's new episodes will premiere on Netflix.

For perspective, Season 1 finished filming in August 2022 and debuted on Netflix one year later, in August 2023.

If Season 2 follows a similar production schedule, new episodes are expected to be ready to begin streaming in about a year, which would be sometime in December 2025.

The One Piece team has consistently shared updates from production, with everything appearing to be going according to plan and on schedule for the new season. This aligns with a recent quote from star Vincent Regan, who believed Season 2 would be ready sometime before Christmas 2025.

While fans can only wait for updates, assuming no delays, One Piece should have plenty of chances to shine throughout 2025 until the Netflix show returns to the spotlight.

One Piece Season 1 is streaming on Netflix. Season 2 is finished with filming and is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.