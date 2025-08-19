MCU X-Men: Complete List of Marvel Mutants (Through Avengers: Doomsday)

MCU fans have their eyes set on the X-Men’s MCU debut in Avengers: Doomsday and the X-Men movie that will follow. Meanwhile, members of the X-Men, several powerful mutants otherwise, and their rivals have already appeared in the MCU. Most notably, Professor X and Reed Richards showed up in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This was closely followed by the insane number of mutants that made their MCU debut in Deadpool & Wolverine. These newly introduced mutants, like Blade and Gambit, were set for the next big MCU chapter, while others, like Toad, were unfortunately killed off.

With eyes set on the upcoming Marvel X-Men movie and the role mutants would play in the Multiverse saga, below is a reminder of all the mutants that have made their debut in the MCU so far.

Every Mutant & X-Men Already in the MCU

Deadpool

The opening scene in Deadpool & Wolverine, narrated by Deadpool, explains the politics and deals that led to his appearance in the MCU. The 2024 movie followed the self-declared Marvel Jesus jumping from timeline to timeline to save his own. However, after getting thrown in the Void, Deadpool encountered a flood of familiar variants and interesting ones, most notably, the pack of Deadpool variants in the form of the Deadpool Corps.

While there is no indication that they may return to the MCU, it was intriguing to see versions like Dogpool and Ladypool with the same rapid regenerative abilities but slightly different personalities and styles.

Wolverine

Wolverine was one of the first X-Men to make a grand appearance in the MCU. A variant of the mutant was introduced as Wade Wilson's journey took fans on a trip to replace the Anchor Being. This journey also showed various versions of Wolverine.

Amid all the chaos in Deadpool and Wolverine, Marvel managed to sneak in an intenseenry Cavill version of Wolverine. Deadpool was surprised by his resemblance to Henry Cavill and possibly shaded the DCU as he promised that Marvel would treat him better.

Professor X

The X-Men leader, Professor Charles Xavier, made his MCU debut alongside the Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards as members of the Illuminati. Patrick Stewart reprised the role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Xavier is confirmed to return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday. However, he may have a different look after the Avengers team-up, as all signs also point to the possibility that Marvel might race-swap Professor X in the upcoming X-Men reboot movie.

Ms. Marvel

Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, is one of Marvel’s younger superheroes. She gains her abilities from a pair of mystical bracelets, which allow her to turn light into physical matter (read more about Ms. Marvel’s MCU powers).

Regardless of the controversy that followed her debut in the MCU, since Marvel ditched her original stretchy, Mr. Fantastic-esque abilities from the comics for a more Green Lantern-like power set, Kamala quickly stood out as a fresh face in the franchise.

Cassandra Nova

Cassandra Nova, Professor X's twin sister, had absolute control of the almost Mad Max alternate dimension, the Void, which she ruled after she was sent to it as a child. As an Omega-level mutant, she probably ranks as one of the most powerful mutants in the MCU at the moment. Her power set includes telekinesis, tactile telepathy, and mental manipulation.

King Ch’ah Toh Almehen (Namor)

King Ch’ah Toh Almehen, better known as Namor, is a Talokanil mutant and ruler of the underwater kingdom of Talokan. He made his MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where his alliance and chemistry with Shuri left fans speculating about a possible romance.

Tenoch Huerta is set to return in Avengers: Doomsday. However, it remains unclear in what capacity, whether as a friend or foe, after retreating from Shuri at the end of Wakanda Forever.

X-23 (Laura)

A fun sidebar in the plot of Deadpool & Wolverine was Deadpool’s ongoing quest to join the Avengers. Although things didn’t go as planned, the Merc with a Mouth managed to assemble a surprisingly powerful team of allies.

X-23 was instrumental in convincing the cynical Wolverine to return to the fight and even helped retrieve Juggernaut’s helmet. Introduced in Logan and portrayed by Dafne Keen, Laura is genetically related to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine as she is his clone. She inherited his regenerative healing factor and deadly adamantium claws and has remarkable combat skills.

Gambit

Gambit is another mutant confirmed to return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday. He can infuse ultra-powerful kinetic energy into any object (usually his staff and trademark cards), causing it to explode. Channing Tatum brought the character to life, whose distinct Cajun accent and unique outfit gave Gambit an extra edge.

While Deadpool and Wolverine teased some tension between Gambit and Wolverine, the mutant ultimately fought alongside them during the invasion of Cassandra Nova’s lair in the Void.

Juggernaut

Juggernaut was one of Cassandra Nova's henchmen in Deadpool & Wolverine. While his role was minor, his helmet dampened Cassandra Nova's power and restrained the powerful mutant.

Pyro

John Allerdyce, also known as Pyro, has pyrokinetic powers, allowing him to control fire. He served as a double agent for both the Paradox and Cassandra Nova.

Pyro was primarily driven by his suppressed resentment toward Cassandra Nova and his desire to escape the Void. Although this mutant character was killed off in the MCU, fans remain hopeful for his return, as hints suggest that the version appearing in the 2024 film is merely a variant of Pyro.

Beast

After nearly two decades of being part of the original X-Men films from Fox, Beast is set to make a glorious return in Avengers: Doomsday. This comes after Deadpool & Wolverine referenced the mutant professor and introduced him from an alternate timeline that showed up in The Marvels. This time around, fans are especially hyped because Kelsey Grammer is coming back to play the role.

Blob

In the comics, Blob was a member of the Brotherhood of Mutants. His powers gave him elastic, blubbery skin that made him remarkably durable. However, the mutant had only a minor role in Deadpool & Wolverine as a henchman and a gatekeeper to Cassandra Nova’s compound in the Void.

Callisto

Callisto was one of many mutants who lived in the Void in Deadpool & Wolverine. The mutant has superhuman speed, which she used to fight against the resistance during their assault on Cassandra Nova’s lair.

Colossus

Stefan Kapicic, who plays the massive metal mutant Colossus, reprised the role with his intimidating presence at Wade Wilson’s birthday party in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Lady Deathstrike

One of Wolverine’s biggest nemeses, Lady Deathstrike, possessed adamantium claws, healing abilities, and advanced martial arts and acrobatic skills. She was the bodyguard of Colonel William Stryker in the second installment of the X-Men film series. Like many others, she had a minor role in Deadpool & Wolverine as one of the henchmen in the Void.

Psylocke

Seen in X-Men: Apocalypse, Psylocke reappears in a Deadpool multiverse sequence as Cassandra Nova’s henchman. During the deadly encounter with the resistance, Psylocke’s MCU debut was short-lived as X-23 plunged her claws into her chest. Before that, Psylocke created a purple psychic whip to strike at X-23.

Quill

Quill, last seen in X-Men: The Last Stand, portrayed by Ken Leung, was recast in Deadpool & Wolverine with Nilly Cetin as the character’s variant. The mutant has porcupine-like quills protruding from her body. She was banished to the Void, where she served as a henchman to the tyrannical Cassandra Nova. Quill faced off against Elektra and was ultimately stabbed in the chest and killed.

Sabretooth

Victor Creed, also known as Sabretooth, was a mutant with animal-like abilities who served as one of Cassandra Nova’s henchmen in the mutant dumping ground known as the Void. Sabretooth was the first to approach Wolverine and Deadpool when they first landed in the Void. However, when he charged at Wolverine, he was decapitated.

Toad

Despite being one of the classic nemeses of the X-Men, Toad was introduced in the MCU as one of Cassandra Nova’s many mutant guards. However, his neck fell victim to Blade’s unforgiving sword.

Yukio

Yukio was featured in the 20th Century Fox X-Men film series. She is an X-Man and the love interest of Negasonic Teenage Warhead. Although she hasn’t had much screen time in the MCU, Yukio made a brief appearance during a birthday scene in Deadpool & Wolverine as one of Wade Wilson's friends.

Azazel

Azazel is a devilish-looking mutant born with red skin and the ability to teleport. In Deadpool & Wolverine, he was banished to the Void, where he became one of Cassandra Nova's henchmen. Blade ultimately killed Azazel.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Played by Brianna Hildebrand, Negasonic Teenage Warhead is a mutant with the ability to generate explosive bursts of energy from her body, earning her one of the most unforgettable codenames, Negasonic Teenage Warhead. She fought alongside Deadpool and Colossus and became one of Deadpool’s most reliable allies after helping him rescue his girlfriend. Negasonic Teenage Warhead also appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine, briefly seen celebrating Wade’s birthday along with his friends.

Arclight

Portrayed by Omahyra Mota, Arclight first appeared in X-Men: The Last Stand as a supporting character. The mutant has the power to create shockwaves by clapping her hands together. Mota's Arclight debuted in the MCU as a minor antagonist in Deadpool & Wolverine, fighting among Cassandra Nova’s guards. Arclight held her own in the fight against the Resistance but was ultimately killed by X-23.

X-Men Confirmed To Appear in Unreleased MCU Projects

Cyclops

As one of the major X-Men, Cyclops featured in four of the X-Men movies, from the first X-Men to Days of Future Past. With the high stakes in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, Cyclops may need to help fight alongside the Avengers in the upcoming movies.

Night Crawler

Nightcrawler pulled his weight as an X-Man in their most brutal battles. That makes his confirmation as one of the mutant heroes set to arrive in Avengers: Doomsday an exciting development.

Alan Cumming last played the teleporting mutant in 2003’s X2: X-Men United before the character was later portrayed by Kodi Smit-McPhee in X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and Dark Phoenix (2019).

Mystique

Mystique will officially debut in Avengers: Doomsday, portrayed again by Hollywood veteran Rebecca Romijn.

Romijn originally brought Mystique to life in the X-Men trilogy and even returned for a cameo in 2011’s X-Men: First Class. Later, Jennifer Lawrence took over the role.

Magneto

Although Magneto didn’t appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, fans can finally rest easy knowing that the Master of Magnetism is making his return. Avengers: Doomsday will bring back one of the most powerful X-Men villains ever, with Ian McKellen reprising his iconic role.