Avengers Doomsday: All 6 X-Men Confirmed to Appear, Ranked by Power Level

Avengers: Doomsday is set to include several extra-powerful X-Men characters from the legacy Fox X-Men franchise. For a threat as significant as the terrifying Doctor Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr.), Earth's Mightiest Heroes will need all the help they can get. That is why the upcoming film will span realities, bringing in some of the mutant characters from across the Marvel Multiverse to take on the iconic Marvel Comics villain.

From returning Marvel filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Doomsday will see multiple realities come together as Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom attempts to reign over not only his home universe but all realities across the Multiverse. The movie stars long-standing MCU mainstays like Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson and Chris Hemsworth's Thor Odinson, as well as new-to-the-MCU heroes and heroines, including Kelsey Grammer as Beast, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, and Ian McKellen as Magneto.

The May 1, 2026 blockbuster is just the first in a two-part Avengers story that will conclude in 2027 with the release of Avengers: Secret Wars.

Avengers: Doomsday X-Men Heroes Ranked by Strength

Professor X

Considered one of the most powerful mutant characters in all of Marvel, Professor X (aka Charles Xavier) is easily the strongest X-Men character set to appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Played once again by Fox X-Men actor Patrick Stewart, Charles possesses the power of telepathy, being able to hear/control the thoughts of anyone he comes into contact with.

He gets even more potent with the help of his power-boosting Cerebro device, allowing him to tap into the minds of not only those close by but any person on Earth at any given time. This, along with the ability to project himself across consciousnesses and disguise himself via people's sense of perception, makes Professor X a super-powered force to be reckoned with and one that Doctor Doom should watch out for in Avengers 5.

Magneto

Sir Ian McKellen's metal-manipulating mutant, Magneto, follows behind his friend-turned-enemy Professor X on the Avengers: Doomsday X-Men power ranking. Magneto possesses the power to manipulate any magnetic field, meaning he can fashion anything with even a trace of metal into his own personal weapon of mass destruction.

This power extends beyond the metal found within the various cityscapes Magneto often finds himself in, to traces of iron found in people's blood or the magnetic field that controls the axis of the Earth and the other planets of the local solar system.

Cyclops

Moving from Magneto to Cyclops (played by James Marsden), there is a significant step down in power level. While Professor X can literally control someone's thoughts, and Magneto can manipulate anything with even a trace of a magnetic field, Cyclops' powerset seems one-dimensional in comparison (read more about Cyclops' powers here).

Cyclops/Scott Summers' mutant powers present themselves as a series of powerful optic blasts that shoot from the hero's two eyes. Using a special ruby-coated eyepiece, the character can control the concussive rays, giving him a potent offense against any incoming foe. However, Cyclops is ultimately a regular human, leaving him relatively defenseless if his eye blasts are disarmed.

Gambit

Deciding between Cyclops and Gambit for this position was a toss-up, as the pair of X-Men heroes share a similar power level in both the movies and the comics; however, Channing Tatum's hero (who was, at one point, supposed to get his own film) sits below James Marsden's because he relies on other things to make his powers useful, whereas, Marsden's always has his at the ready.

Gambit can imbue any object with ultra-powerful kinetic energy, usually seen with his signature bo staff and deck of cards. This can turn something as simple as a playing card into a super-powered missile, but without something to charge up, Gambit's viability on the battlefield drops significantly.

Nightcrawler

While a powerset like Nightcrawler's is helpful for the X-Men team, his lack of offensive utility puts him below some of the other more powerful mutant heroes set to arrive in Avengers: Doomsday. Nightcrawler (played by Alan Cumming in the upcoming film) can teleport short distances and with specific limits.

He can jump from place to place with a fair amount of ease, but only within certain restrictions, and can only take a certain amount of mass in contact with him between the two points. This leaves his powers quite limited compared to some of his Mutant brethren.

Mystique

Rebecca Romijn's Mystique easily sits at the bottom of the power scale for the Avengers: Doomsday X-Men characters. There is a reason that Mystique is primarily used in X-Men stories as the master of reconnaissance, using her shape-shifting abilities to acquire information and bring it back to her more powerful Mutant comrades.

Mystique is also a ruthless fighter, being a master in several martial arts disciplines. This is fine when fighting hand-to-hand with a human combatant, but going up against anything more than a pair of fists puts the blue-skinned character at a massive disadvantage.