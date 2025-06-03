Avengers: Doomsday Will Give RDJ's Doctor Doom This Secret Weapon to Fight the X-Men (Report)

A new report suggests that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will deploy a super-powered secret weapon to fight the X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday. After helping put the MCU on the map with his role as Iron Man/Tony Stark from 2008 to 2019, Downey will return to the comic book movie franchise in next year's Avengers film, this time breaking bad as a Multiversal version of the iconic Doctor Doom. His threat will be enough to draw the eye of not only Earth's Mightiest Heroes but also some classic X-Men like Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Ian McKellen's Magneto.

According to some new information, Doctor Doom will need the help of the mutant-killing Sentinels to take on the X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday. This will mark the debut of the iconic Marvel Comics super-weapons in the MCU, giving the Avengers (and this version of the mutant team) a threat unlike anything they have gone up against before.

As posted by insider Daniel Richtman on X, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will use the Sentinels as a secret weapon in the upcoming film to fight the X-Men.

The extent of their use is unknown, but fans have seen evidence of the towering technical terrors in various set leaks from the films (which also included a new costume for Ian McKellen's Magneto).

The Sentinels are just one of several X-Men characters making their MCU debut in Avengers: Doomsday, joining the likes of Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler and James Marsden's Cyclops.

The latest Marvel team-up movie comes from Avengers: Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo. It will bring together all the biggest names from across the MCU, including Anthony Mackie as Captain America and Chris Hemsworth as Thor (in what might be his last appearance as the character), as well as a legacy X-Men character from Fox's time with the Marvel franchise.

How Will the Sentinels Play Into Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Comics

The inclusion of the Sentinels in Avengers: Doomsday is an exciting prospect for fans. Audiences have been itching for the X-Men character, including the Sentinels, to play into the MCU story for years, and it looks as though next year's super-powered team-up will finally give that to them.

And seeing the Sentinels going up against Marvel's iconic band of mutants on the big screen once again feels like a comic book lover's dreams come to life.

The last fans saw the hulking mutant-killing mech, they were causing carnage in the dramatic Battle of Genosha in the animated X-Men '97 series. While that show's canon status within the MCU remains unclear, it did show the devastating consequences a Sentinel attack can have on its mutant gene-carrying foes.

That is why they are perfect as a secret weapon for Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. While he personally likely cannot take on the X-Men himself, pitting the mutant team against his Sentinel squadron could deliver devastating results.

What will be fascinating to see is whether the Sentinels stick around for the whole film or just one particular action sequence against the X-Men before Doom employs some other tactic against the various superhero teams he will have to contend with over the course of Doomsday.