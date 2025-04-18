Another Fox X-Men Denies Being Invited To Avengers: Doomsday

Former X-Men star Shawn Ashmore confirmed his Iceman character will not be in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie. In a new interview with Nerd Reactor, Ashmore revealed Marvel Studios had not contacted him to appear in the 2026 Russo Brothers big-screen team-up.

"There’s been no contact," the X-Men actor divulged, adding that he is "not cast in it" and will not appear alongside some other veteran Marvel movie mutants like Partick Stewart's Professor X, Ian McKellen's Magneto, Kelsey Grammer's Beast, and James Marsden's Cyclops (to name a few):

"So this is the weird part of it. It's like, if I was, I couldn't say that I was, but I’m not. There’s been no contact. I'm not cast in it. I mean, I've been getting that since the last Deadpool movie. Everyone’s like, ‘Are you in it?’ And I’m like, 'No.' And they're like, 'Okay [winks].' But no, no, I'm actually not. And again, I'm always open to coming back and playing that character. But yeah, so far, no, no contact."

Ashmore's comments come mere days after another former X-Men actor revealed they, too, will not appear in the upcoming MCU film. On April 3, Halle Berry told Black Girl Nerds that her Storm character would not join the Marvel Studios fun.

When asked if her name would appear on one of the chairs (read more about the Avengers: Doomsday chairs here), which revealed several other legacy X-Men characters joining the Doomsday cast, Berry told fans to "keep waiting" because "it's not going to be there.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to bring together heroes from across the Marvel movie Multiverse, including big names from both the MCU and the former Fox X-Men universe, in a Multiversal clash with Robert Downey Jr. as the dastardly Doctor Doom.

The upcoming Avengers film will be the first in a super-powered duology, followed up by 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars. Doomsday is due out on May 1, 2026, directed by The Russo Brothers (of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame fame), and starting the likes of Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, and many more.

Should Iceman Appear in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel

While it would be exciting to have Shawn Ashmore reprise his Iceman role in Avengers: Doomsday, it is not surprising that Marvel Studios has not contacted him about a potential role in the movie.

Ashmore's frost-fingered mutant was a main character in the early '00s X-Men movies (making his debut in 2000's X-Men); however, he was never put up on the franchise pedestal in the films alongside the likes of series pillars like Hugh Jackman's Wolverine or Patrick Stewart's Professor X.

Some of these top-of-the-call-sheet have been confirmed to appear in the upcoming Avengers film, while others have not.

Seeing as names closely associated with Ashmore Iceman, like Ana Paquin's Rogue, have not been announced as Doomsday cast members, it makes sense that Iceman has not, either.

If he were to pop up, he would likely be seen fighting alongside his fellow Marvel's iconic mutant team members as they join forces with the Avengers to take down Doctor Doom.

Marvel Comics

Some have speculated that Doomsday could serve as a pseudo-Avengers vs X-Men film, with Doom pitting the two super-powered teams together (bringing other big names like the Wakandans, the Fantastic Four, and more).

This potential plot theory would see the X-Men go up against the Avengers of the MCU before they realize the Multiversal plot at hand and band together to bring Doom to justice.

Iceman could fill a valuable role in the Doomsday cast, being that 'next generation' representative from the original X-Men movies, as he was initially seen as one of the quote/unquote youngsters in that first wave of Mutant-focused movies.