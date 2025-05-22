Hugh Jackman Responds Candidly To Those Avengers Doomsday Cast Rumors

After months of speculation about his potential role in Avengers: Doomsday, Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman shared his candid thoughts about whether fans can expect to see his X-Men in the 2026 team-up film. Jackman returned to the role of his marvelous mutant in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, leading some to believe this could be the beginning of a more fully-fledged comeback for the actor/character in the MCU.

In a recent interview, Hugh Jackman addressed the idea of returning as Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday, neither confirming nor denying whether he will. Given the Multiversal theming of the next two Avengers movies, names like Jackman's have been a hot topic among fans speculating over who could pop up in the films.

Speaking as a part of an appearance on The View, Jackman honed in on the speculation surrounding his potential Doomsday role, joking that while "[he] really can’t say much" about an appearance in the film, if he were to pop up it would turn the movie into a "one-man show:"

"I really can't say much. Except, when you say 'appear,' more like dominate and destroy every other char– I’m kidding. And it becomes a one-man show!"

Getting a bit more serious, the X-Men actor admitted, "I really have nothing to add," and if he did, he "would find a really cool way to not say it:"

"No, I really have nothing to add. And if I did, I would find a really cool way to not say it, but I actually have nothing to add. So that was uncool. But thanks for asking!"

Jackman's comments are especially interesting for fans as other legacy X-Men characters like Beast, Professor X, and Magneto were confirmed to be a part of Doomsday (and potentially Secret Wars).

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on May 1, 2026, from returning MCU filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo (best known for their work on Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, and Captain America: Winter Soldier).

The film will see the MCU's heroes forced to team up with metahumans from across the Marvel Multiverse, including several classic X-Men like Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier and Ian McKellen's Magento, along with new Fantastic Four led by Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, as they are faced with the threat of the villainous Doctor Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr.).

Will Hugh Jackman Show Up in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

Hugh Jackman can play as coy as he wants, but that will not stop fans from speculating on whether he will show up in Avengers: Doomsday.

With the confirmation that several classic X-Men from Jackman's tenure as Wolverine have been cast in the movie, the potential for the Deadpool & Wolverine star also jumping on board the Avengers 5 train is just too juicy for audiences to pass up.

While he has not been confirmed to appear in Doomsday, it would not be surprising if he did. There has yet to be a movie that included Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Ian McKellen's Magneto without Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. His take on the character has become the figurehead around which the X-Men movie franchise has built itself.

So, if these other classic mutants are going to join the Avengers fun, why wouldn't Jackman's Wolverine?

There have been reports that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has been dreaming for years of an on-screen collaboration between the Avengers, Jackman's X-Men, and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, and what better place to lay the groundwork for that than in Avengers: Doomsday?

With even more actors supposedly set to appear in Avengers 5, than has already been announced, there seems to be a pretty good chance that Jackman's name could be among those coming in the next wave of confirmations for the film.