Cal Kestis Makes His Disney+ Debut in Next 2025 Star Wars Lego Series

Cal Kestis will make his Disney+ debut in Star Wars' next 2025 Disney+ series. For years, fans have been begging for Cameron Monaghan's video game Jedi to make the jump from the Star Wars Jedi series of games to other titles set within the galaxy far, far away. Audiences have gotten teases of the character elsewhere in the franchise, including references to his games appearing in the upcoming Mandalorian & Grogu, but he himself has yet to show up.

It has been revealed that Cal Kestis will appear in the upcoming LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy—Pieces of the Past. This comes as the character's future has been relatively unclear in recent years, but fans will finally be getting what they have been longing for (at least in part): Monaghan's Star Wars Jedi interacting with other parts of the galaxy.

Cal appeared on the new Disney+ series' official poster, standing alongside other big names like Ahsoka Tano, Evil C-3PO, and even Grogu.

This is the first time the character has appeared in a Star Wars TV or movie project, after previously being bound exclusively to his video game adventures.

It is worth noting that the new LEGO Star Wars mini-series is technically not canon to the rest of the Star Wars universe, but it is exciting nonetheless to see the fan-favorite Jedi stretching his legs.

Cal's role in Pieces of the Past has not been disclosed, but it has been confirmed that Monaghan will voice the characters.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy—Pieces of the Past comes to Disney+ on September 19. The four-part mini-series follows a young force-user, Sig Greebling (played by Gaten Matarazzo), who accidentally mixes up the galaxy after messing with an ancient relic known as the Cornerstone. The new series stars Matarazzo alongside Tony Revolori, Bobby Moynihan, and Mark Hamill.

What Does Cal Kestis' Star Wars Future Look Like?

Cal Kestis appearing in Disney+'s latest Star Wars series is a big deal for the character. Since his debut in Respawn Entertainment's 2019 adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Cal has been at the top of many lists of potential characters fans want to make the jump to Star Wars TV and movies.

Sure, the new LEGO Star Wars mini-series is not canon, but it could pave the way for more from the character elsewhere in the franchise.

There have been rumors swirling of a third Star Wars Jedi game, potentially setting up the end of the character's digital trilogy, and Cameron Monaghan has been clear that he would love to play the character if he were to come to live-action at any point down the line.

Depending on how a third Jedi game would end, perhaps Cal is still out there in the Star Wars universe, just waiting for his story to be told.

Given Monaghan's skills as an actor on both the big and small screen, Lucasfilm would not need to look far if it wanted to tug on the Cal thread for another Star Wars project.