Cameron Monaghan hopes for one thing in a potential live-action debut for his Star Wars character Cal Kestis.

Monaghan has played the Jedi Master in two critically acclaimed video games up to this point (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor) but he has yet to appear anywhere on-screen in the galaxy far, far away.

When prodded on potentially bringing his Star Wars hero into live-action, the Shameless and Gotham actor previously said he was more focused on giving Cal a "satisfying arc within the games" and has not thought about anything outside of that.

Cal Kestis Actor Wants One Thing For His Live-Action Debut

The Direct attended a panel at FanExpo Vancouver 2024 during which Cal Kestis actor Cameron Monaghan ruminated on what he would want should his Star Wars video game character get brought into live-action.

When asked if he has an interest in bringing the character to live-action, he revealed he has one hope for a potential live-action debut for his Jedi Master, telling fans that it would have to "mean something and for there to be a significance for the character itself.

The Star Wars Jedi series lead said he is opposed to fan service for fan service's sake, hoping that if Cal should come to live-action he not "just kind of show up to stand around and be there:"

Q: "Would you be interested in playing Cal Kestis in live action?" Monaghan: "It would have to be right. By that I mean, it has to continue the story or the character in some way. I don't want him to just kind of show up to stand around and be there. I want him to mean something and for there to be a significance for the character itself. So, it would have to make sense. But in the right context then, yeah, absolutely."

This is not the first time the actor has broached the idea of making the jump outside of the games he originates from, previously noting during a 2022 interview that he had an "interest" in it, but he would not confirm or deny if it was going to happen:

"Well, of course, there's interest. That's about all I can say."

When Will Cal Kestis Come To Live-Action?

As time has gone by, the possibility of a live-action debut for Cameron Monaghan's Cal Kestis has started to dwindle it seems.

When he has previously commented on the idea of bringing his character outside the bounds of the video game he originates, there have been titles on the Star Wars slate that would have made sense for him to pop up.

A project like Obi-Wan Kenobi felt like the perfect place for the Jedi-on-the-run to appear.

The Disney+ series took place in the same period as the Star Wars Jedi games, and even referenced details from his digital galaxy-hopping adventures.

However, Obi-Wan came and went with no Cal Kestis cameo to be seen.

Now, the Star Wars slate (at least during the era of the Jedi titles) looks a little barren.

Disney seems invested enough in the character to potentially still make something happen (Andor Season 2 is always a possibility).

However, with a potential third Star Wars Jedi game on the way, the character's fate in that could say a lot as to whether Cal is destined for more Star Wars stories or not.

Cameron Monaghan's Cal Kestis can be seen and heard in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor which is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.