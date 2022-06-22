Star Wars: Cal Kestis Rumored to Get His Own Disney+ Show

In recent years, Star Wars has been a franchise in the process of finding itself. What was one of the most prominent names of big-screen moviemaking has now taken a liking to the small screen, releasing a number of successful streaming series on Disney+. At this point, it seems like nearly everyone is getting a Star Wars streaming project, from Obi-Wan Kenobi to Kassian Andor. But one name that has yet to come up is Jedi-on-the-run Cal Kestis.

Kestis (portrayed by Cameron Monaghan) made his Star Wars debut in 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a Respawn Entertainment-developed video game released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Fallen Order immediately hooked fans with its protagonist, enough so that many have wondered when the character would make the jump to live-action.

While some have speculated that Kestis would appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi, it seems that Disney has bigger fans for the character outside of the upcoming sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order.

Make Way for Cal Kestis

Star Wars News Net, via Star Wars insider Kristian Harloff, reported that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order protagonist Cal Kestis will be getting his own streaming series on Disney+.

Following in the footsteps of Din Djarin, Boba Fett, and most recently Obi-Wan Kenobi, Cameron Monaghan's Jedi seems to be headed for his own live-action project on the streaming platform. Harloff said that he had heard the information from "someone [he's] trusted in the past," but nothing was 100% confirmed.

Harloff also added that "there’s no production dates set, but my source tells me that this is happening:”

“Rumor, rumor, rumor… Have to say that – not confirmed! Got this from someone I’ve trusted in the past, tells me this is a thing… The rumor itself, at the moment, is that there is a Cal Kestis show in the works for Disney Plus. The rumor is that [the actor Cameron Monaghan has] actually signed on to play the character from Jedi: Fallen Order in a live-action series for Disney Plus. There’s no production dates set, but my source tells me that this is happening.”

From Video Game Hero to TV Star

Since Cameron Monaghan first signed on to play Cal in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it has felt like only a matter of time before news like this would come to light. While TV and movie actors take part in video game projects all the time, this felt a little different.

Disney has made it very clear that everyone is fair game when it comes to appearing in live-action projects within the Star Wars universe. If a character has appeared anywhere in the famed franchise, be it in books, comics, or animated TV shows, they have the chance of popping up in live-action at any moment (i.e Black Krrsantan in The Book of Boba Fett).

And Monaghan is a fairly big name in the acting world. His work on Gotham and Shameless has given the actor a level of name recognition that would justify a lead role in a solo Star Wars project.

Cal will be back soon when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases on next-gen gaming platforms, but if this news is true, he may become an even bigger part of the galaxy far, far away in the not-so-distant future.