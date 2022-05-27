Star Wars: Is The Grand Inquisitor In Jedi Fallen Order 2's First Trailer?

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order quickly became a massive hit when it was first released. The quality story-driven game introduced Cal Kestis to the world and allowed gamers to take him across the galaxy as he hunted down a very important Holocron. Years later, fans are now getting antsy with anticipation over when they might get their hands on the sequel.

While the game went on to get a current generation update, news on the follow-up was slim. Recently, more information has started to trickle down. Tidbits such as the probable early 2023 release and how the game might feature the ability to play as multiple characters.

Thanks to this year’s Star Wars Celebration, it looks like the wait to see what’s next is over. Not only did they debut a trailer for the next chapter in Cal Kestis’ journey, but it might have revealed that the Grand Inquisitor will be joining the fray.

Fallen Order: Survivor Revealed

At the Star Wars Celebration event, the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was revealed. The project is subtitled Survivor and features the return of Cal Kestis as he goes up against someone who looks a lot like the Grand Inquisitor.

That mysterious figure can be seen sitting at a desk that looks an awful lot like the one the Inquisitor sat at in Rebels—though, so did various other Empire goons.

Lucasfilm

A close look at his face revealed how the new villain is a Pau'an in species, the same as the Grand Inquisitor. However, it's been confirmed by Star Wars' official website, thanks to a caption, that the person in question is simply an imperial senator on Coruscant.

Lucasfilm

With there not being any active Sith at the time aside from Darth Vader and The Emperor, and how he's wielding a red lightsaber, it would seem the character is an inquisitor at the very least.

Lucasfilm

Cal Kestis seems to have his work cut out for him. If it is in fact the Grand Inquisitor, the Jedi is going to have a hard time beating him, especially since the character has to live for a few more years given his canon status in the future. More than likely this mysterious person is a new original character.

Lucasfilm

To compare, this is what the intimidating Inquisitor looks like in his animated Rebels form.

Lucasfilm

The character also plays a role in the newly released Obi-Wan Kenobi show, though, his design is notably different—likely due to the transition from animation over to live-action.

Lucasfilm

On top of Cal Kestis' new villain being introduced in the trailer, shots of a mystery figure in a bacta tank can be seen throughout the new teaser. But who is it?

Lucasfilm

Whoever it is, they seem to be tucked away in an abandoned and decrepit location.

Lucasfilm

Fans are undoubtedly stoked to be able to once again team up with Cal Kestis and his fan-favorite droid companion BD-1.

Lucasfilm

The new game will pick up five years after the events of the first game and will be released in 2023. It will only release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's entire trailer can be seen below.

Not This Time, Grand Inquisitor

For those hoping to be able to go up against the Grand Inquisitor, it sadly doesn't look like that's the case. It is strange how the developers marketed Survivor like hits; there was bound to be confusion given how the big bad is currently appearing in Kenobi. The possibility, however, is not entirely off the table—who knows what could happen.

What's interesting about the timeline of this upcoming sequel is how it lines up perfectly with when Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place in the timeline. Sure seems like an awfully big coincidence. Will fans potentially see him crossover into live-action before Survivor hits shelves?

It's certainly possible. The rumors have been floating around for a while now, and even some actors behind the Disney+ series may have teased the possibility. While Cal Kesitis hasn't made it into live-action just yet, his story has gotten at least two major nods on Disney+ so far: The Inquisitor headquarters, and BD-1's droid type showing up in The Book of Boba Fett.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor hits shelves in 2023.