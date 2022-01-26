Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Makes History In Book of Boba Fett Episode 5

The Book of Boba Fett, Lucasfilm's second live-action series for Disney+, may have taken a detour in its latest episode by focusing on Din Djarin from The Mandalorian; however, the series' tradition of connecting all corners of the Star Wars Universe was as strong as ever. In addition to nods to the prequel trilogy, Episode 5 also referenced EA's popular video game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

First released in 2019, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set five years after the events of Revenge of the Sith and follows Cal Kestis, one of the galaxy's few surviving padawans, as he's hunted by Inquisitors.

Of course, every young Jedi needs a droid, and Kestis is no exception as he's accompanied by a BD droid named BD-1 throughout the game. In the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars fans saw that same model of droid make history with its first live-action appearance.

Is That BD-1 Droid in Book of Boba Fett?

In The Book of Boba Fett's fifth episode, titled "Return of the Mandalorian," Mando reunites with Amy Sedaris' Peli Motto in his attempt to acquire a new ship. Among her entourage of droids is a small, bipedal BD unit, just like Cal's BD-1 from Jedi: Fallen Order.

Lucasfilm

In addition to helping Mando assemble his new ship, this BD unit's holoprojector (also featured throughout Jedi: Fallen Order) was put to good use in this episode as well.

Lucasfilm

While some fans have speculated that this BD unit is actually BD-1, there is a notable difference between the two.

Kestis' BD-1 was painted red and white while Motto's new companion has more of a muted finish.

Lucasfilm

Still, it's worth noting that Star Wars fans don't know Cal Kestis' current state - or that of BD-1 - at this point in the Star Wars timeline. So, this could very well be the same droid from the video game.

Is Cal Kestis Coming to Disney+ Next?

This isn't the first time a Star Wars Disney+ series has referenced Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. In Season 1 of The Bad Batch, Clone Force 99 meets up with Captain Rex on the planet Bracca — a junkyard world first seen in the EA game and where Kestis and his master were stationed during the Clone Wars.

Also, the Magistrate from Season 2 of The Mandalorian was apparently "one of the last survivors of Dathomir," which is yet another well-known planet from both Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Since Lucasfilm has been slowly drawing connections between its Disney+ narrative and this popular video game, many fans are curious if the effort is simply for the sake of world-building or if Cal Kestis may crossover into live-action.

After all, Season 2 of The Mandalorian not only confirmed that Luke Skywalker is interested in training a new generation of Jedi, but that there are other Jedi out there as well like Ahsoka Tano.

If fans can expect to see more of Luke and Ahsoka, and possibly even Ezra Bridger, why not add Cal Kestis to the list as well?

It's also worth noting that Lucasfilm isn't quite done with Kestis's story as Electronic Arts recently announced a Jedi: Fallen Order sequel was on the way. Whether that news will have an impact on a potential live-action cameo or not remains to be seen, but it would certainly help sell the new game if the character was intertwined with a property like The Mandolorian or The Book of Boba Fett.

Regardless, after so many years of disconnect, it's great to see Lucasfilm intentionally uniting Star Wars content across all of Lucasfilm's various mediums and creating a more cohesive Star Wars universe.

Catch the BD droid in the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett streaming on Disney+.