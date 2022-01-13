Star Wars Actress Might've Accidentally Spoiled New Bo-Katan Disney+ Show

After a year without any new live-action Star Wars content on Disney+, 2022 looks to be a different story. Following the success of Season 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen recently debuted on Disney+. The series is off to a strong start, and it's apparently only the beginning of what Lucasfilm has in store.

While fans have yet to receive actual release dates, projects like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rogue One-prequel Andor, and possibly Season 3 of The Mandalorian are expected to debut on Disney+ in 2022, while both Ahsoka and The Acolyte are currently in development as well.

Considering The Mandalorian and now The Book of Boba Fett have centered on Mandalorian bounty hunters, the studio's additional projects were expected to be a departure from the subject material fans have enjoyed so far; but now, recent news suggests that Lucasfilm's Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni aren't quite ready to hang up the helmet and jet pack.

Boba Fett Actress Celebrates Unconfirmed Mandalorian Spin-Off

Star Wars

Following a report that Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze will be receiving her own Star Wars Disney+ spin-off, actress Ming-Na Wen - who plays Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett - seemingly confirmed the news with a celebratory tweet which she then deleted:

"Woohoo!!! Thrilled for you Katee Sackhoff!!! Congrats, girl! #BoKatan #starwars @disneyplus"

Katee Sackhoff provided the voice for the Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze in both The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels animated series before portraying the character in live-action in Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

While Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand first appeared in Mando's first season, her character returned in Season 2 and, at times, appeared alongside Sackhoff's Bo-Katan.

The now-deleted tweet from Ming-Na Wen can be viewed below:

Twitter

Bo-Katan Replacing Rangers of the New Republic?

Although Lucasfilm has yet to confirm the series in question, if it does prove to be true, then Sackhoff's Bo-Katan spin-off would be the third Star Wars Disney+ show to feature a Mandalorian.

According to Star Wars lore, Bo-Katan has played a leadership role in several Mandalorian groups and was the sister of Duchess Satine Kryze, a pacifist leader who ruled Mandalore during the Clone Wars and was the love interest of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Having survived the Siege of Mandalore, the Empire, the Great Purge of Mandalore, and more, Bo-Katan appeared determined to reclaim the Mandalorian Dark Saber in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. However, due to the events of the sophomore season's finale, Din Djarin is now in possession of the weapon instead.

While Star Wars fans have seen the planet of Mandalore in animation, they've yet to see that world in live-action. Bo-Katan's quest to reclaim the weapon and restore Mandalore could easily serve as her own series' story. It might also be the answer to Lucasfilm's seemingly canceled Rangers of the New Republic series which was expected to feature Gina Carano.

Also, like Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand, Bo-Katan spans several eras of Star Wars history and has interacted with many of its most powerful players.

While a continued role in The Mandalorian's third season seems likely, it's just as probable that she could cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, or even in upcoming episodes of The Book of Boba Fett.

While Star Wars fans will have to wait and see if this rumored show is a reality, it's safe to say that Katee Sackhoff's live-action run as Bo-Katan Kryze has only just begun.