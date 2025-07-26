Happy Gilmore 2 Reveals Why Allen Covert's Caddie Otto Is Missing from the Sequel

Happy Gilmore 2 officially revealed that Happy has a new caddie, replacing Allen Covert's Otto from the first movie. The sequel to Adam Sandler's 1996 movie brought back many returning characters to deliver nostalgia to longtime fans. Aside from Sandler, who is leading the charge as the titular character in the Netflix movie, the long list of Happy Gilmore 2's cast includes Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin, Julie Bowen as Veronica Venit, Ben Stiller as Hal L., and Dennis Dugan as Doug Thompson. However, one prominent absence is Allen Covert as Otto.

In Happy Gilmore, Otto is a homeless man who eventually becomes Happy's best friend and caddie on the tour. For those unaware, a caddie is a companion to the golfer who provides practical support and strategic guidance. Otto was instrumental in helping Happy push through with the tour with his comedic relief and hilarious banter with Sandler's character. This is why it's quite unfortunate that Covert did not return as Otto in Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2.

Why Isn't Allen Covert in Happy Gilmore 2? A Major Missed Opportunity

Happy Gilmore 2's shocking death might explain why Allen Covert's Otto didn't appear. The sequel revealed that Happy's wife, Veronica, died after a tragic accident on the golf course. This dark moment made Happy push everyone away, even admitting that he would never hold a golf club ever again.

This could explain why Otto was not included in the sequel. Still, many fans of the original movie are upset that Otto did not appear, considering that he was a notable and fan-favorite character in that film.

Despite Veronica's death, Otto could've returned as a caddie when Happy chose to play for the U.S. Bank Tour Championship, but he eventually didn't. At the 40:59 mark, Happy tried to recruit Will Zalatoris to be his caddie (the one whom Happy choked in the first movie), and he seemed to mention an important update about his regular caddie, Otto.

During the conversation, Happy mentioned that his "regular caddie moved to Switzerland for tax purposes:"

"My regular caddie moved to Switzerland for tax purposes, so I'm kind of like, nowhere to go. What do you say, you and me for old times' sake?"

This line could explain why Otto didn't appear in Happy Gilmore 2, and it's a major missed opportunity for the sequel.

It's still unclear why Covert didn't choose to reprise his role even for a cameo that would explain his character's absence. What makes it more disappointing is that he has a close relationship with Adam Sandler, and his character's fan-favorite status would've warranted showing up in at least one scene to tie up loose ends.

In fact, Covert has appeared in many recent movies that Sandler has produced and starred in, including 50 First Dates, The Wedding Singer, Murder Mystery, and Just Go With It. He also served as a producer in many of those, with his most recent credit coming from the Adam Sandler-led animated movie, Leo, from Netflix.

The most likely reason why Covert didn't appear is that the team didn't think of a good narrative reason for Otto to show up. It's possible that the production chose to give more fresh faces a chance to take the spotlight, including Happy Gilmore's newest caddie in the film, Oscar Mejías (portrayed by none other than mega star Bad Bunny).

Who is Oscar Mejías? Why Happy Gilmore's New Caddie Is Otto's Perfect Replacement

Happy Gilmore had shown a knack for finding lost souls as his caddie, and he did it again in the sequel by recruiting a disgruntled waiter and aspiring restaurant owner, Oscar Mejías, as his new companion on the golf course, replacing Allen Covert's Otto from the first movie. The character was portrayed by the famous Puerto Rican rapper and "King of Latin Trap," Bad Bunny, known for his hit songs "I Like It" and "Mia."

Throughout the sequel, Oscar proved that he was reliable (yet sometimes chaotic) by staying by Happy's side through the ups and downs of the U.S. Bank Tour Championship and, eventually, the Maxi Golf challenge. Happy also took the time to educate Oscar about golf, telling him the essence of the "green" and the names of the golf clubs he uses.

At one point, Oscar even helped Happy continue his winning streak by remembering his "happy place" to boost the golfer's positive energy.

Happy Gilmore 2's ending showed that Happy and Oscar developed an unbreakable bond after the renowned golfer made the chief villain (Frank Manatee - CEO of Maxi Energy Drink) agree to help Oscar open a new Italian restaurant if he made the final putt for the win. Eventually, Happy won the tournament, which helped Oscar achieve his dream of becoming a restaurant owner.

Many would agree that Oscar is one of the standout characters of Happy Gilmore 2. He is the perfect replacement for Otto as the franchise embraces a new face and a modern take to propel Happy's story into the present day.

