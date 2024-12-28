Happy Gilmore 2 Cast & Characters: Adam Sandler, Travis Kelce & More

Happy Gilmore 2 is officially set to tee off behind Adam Sandler and a wild cast of supporting actors.

After putting a call out for extras in August, Happy Gilmore 2's promotional tour is now underway as Adam Sandler returns to one of his most iconic roles. This film comes 29 years after the original Happy Gilmore under director Kyle Newacheck and a script written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy.

Fans last saw Happy winning the Tour Championship as he hoped to raise money for his grandmother's years of delinquent back taxes. While the story for the sequel is unknown, Netflix is producing the film and lining it up for a release in 2025.

Every Actor & Character in Happy Gilmore 2

Adam Sandler - Happy Gilmore

Netflix

Unsurprisingly, Happy Gilmore 2 will feature original Happy Gilmore star Adam Sandler.

Initially aspiring to play professional hockey, Happy transitioned to the golf course with one of the most unorthodox swings the sport had ever seen. He also had to manage his incredibly short temper while learning to be a golfer on his path to winning the Tour Championship.

Recently, Sandler led the way in Netflix's You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which became the highest-rated movie of his career on Rotten Tomatoes. His most memorable performances are in films like The Waterboy, The Wedding Singer, and Spanglish.

Julie Bowen - Virginia Venit

Netflix

Happy Gilmore featured Julie Bowen in the most significant role of her young career as Virginia Venit, who is confirmed to return for Happy Gilmore 2.

Bowen worked as the pro golf tour relations director, eventually becoming Happy's love interest in the first movie. By the looks of things, the two will still be together when the second movie rolls around.

Since the '90s, Bowen has become a household name thanks to her work as Claire Dunphy on Modern Family (which has been emulated by other major TV shows like WandaVision). She can also be seen in Ed, Totally Killer, and Boston Legal.

Allen Covert - Otto

Happy Gilmore

Allen Covert will return to the Happy Gilmore franchise as a supporting character, Otto.

In the original movie, Otto was a homeless man who later became Happy's caddy on the tour and friend. While it is unclear if he will still be Happy's caddy in the sequel, their friendship has not deteriorated.

This marks yet another collaboration between Sandler and Otto, including appearances in Grandma's Boy, 50 First Dates, and Jack and Jill.

Dennis Dugan - Doug Thompson

Happy Gilmore

Dennis Dugan as Doug Thompson is another returning supporting star from the original Happy Gilmore.

Thompson served as the commissioner of the professional golf tour in the first movie — a role he could play again in the upcoming sequel.

Dugan can also be seen in You Don't Mess with the Zohan, Big Daddy, and Richie Brockelman, Private Eye.

Christopher McDonald - Shooter McGavin

Netflix

The fan-favorite antagonist from Happy Gilmore, Christopher McDonald's Shooter McGavin, is confirmed to make a comeback.

Shooter was a highly arrogant golf star against everything Happy brought to the game of professional golf, particularly his lack of etiquette.

In 2023, McDonald joined the MCU for a role in the Secret Invasion series on Disney+. He is also notable for appearing in Thelma & Louise, Quiz Show, and Harry's Law.

Ben Stiller - Hal L.

Happy Gilmore

Joining Sandler again for the second Happy Gilmore movie is comedy legend Ben Stiller as Hal L.

Stiller's role in the original film was uncredited. He played the sadistic manager of the retirement home where Happy Gilmore's grandmother lived for a short time. Known for his psychopathic nature, it is unclear exactly what role he will play in the sequel.

Ben Stiller was seen most recently playing a small role as the Lord of Hell in Dear Santa alongside Jack Black. He is most recognizable for his work in Zoolander, Tropic Thunder, and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

Jake Hoffman - Happy’s caddy

Netflix

Joining the franchise for the first time will be newcomer Jake Hoffman, who will portray Happy's caddy in his return to golf.

Hoffman's other credits include Sam & Kate, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Irishman.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Professional wrestling superstar Maxwell Jacob Friedman is coming into Happy Gilmore 2 in a supporting role.

Primarily known by his initials, MJF, Friedman enjoyed a role in Zac Efron's hit 2023 movie The Iron Claw. He has also wrestled for All-Elite Wrestling (AEW) since 2019.

Kid Cudi

Paramount+

Playing an undisclosed role in this new film is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, better known to his fans by his stage name, Kid Cudi.

As a musician, Kid Cudi is an accomplished rapper and singer with two Grammy awards. He can be seen on-screen in Knuckles, Don't Look Up, and Need for Speed.

Bad Bunny

Bullet Train

Bad Bunny, known for his successful career as a rapper and singer, will take on an undisclosed role in Happy Gilmore 2.

As a musician, Bad Bunny is a three-time Grammy award-winner with 15 wins at the Latin American Music Awards. On the big screen, he's played roles in Bullet Train and F9: The Fast Saga.

Margaret Qualley

The Substance

Rising star Margaret Qualley is in line to take on an undisclosed character in Happy Gilmore 2.

Fans will recognize Qualley's work in projects such as Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, Fosse/Verdon, and The Substance.

Benny Safdie

Oppenheimer

Quickly making a name for himself is Benny Safdie, who will be part of the Happy Gilmore 2 cast.

Safdie has an impressive list of movies on his growing resume, including being in the cast of Oppenheimer, Uncut Gems, and Good Time.

Nick Swardson

Benchwarmers

Industry veteran Nick Swardson will take on another undisclosed part in Happy Gilmore 2.

Elsewhere on his resume, Swardson has credits in Grandma's Boy, The Benchwarmers, and Just Go With It.

Travis Kelce

Netflix

Adding another notch to his acting belt is Travis Kelce, who's been a regular in the news stream thanks to his relationship with megastar singer Taylor Swift.

Happy Gilmore 2 marks Kelce's third acting credit after Grotesquerie and Moonbase 8. His claim to fame comes from his work with the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League, where he is a three-time Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler as a tight end.

Conor Sherry

Snack Shack

While his role has not yet been revealed, Conor Sherry is confirmed to appear in Happy Gilmore 2.

The young up-and-comer has already appeared in Snack Shack, The Terminal List, and The Devil You Know.

Ethan Cutkosky

Sleep Well My Prince for Tomorrow You Shall Be King

The cast of Happy Gilmore 2 will feature Ethan Cutkosky in a to-be-determined role.

Cutkosky's previous work includes roles in Shameless, The Unborn, and Conviction.

Eminem

8 Mile

One of Happy Gilmore 2's highest-profile actors is Eminem, one of history's best and most successful rappers.

As a musician, Eminem (also known as Marshall Mathers) has an extensive case of awards, including 15 Grammy wins and an Academy Award for Best Original Song. He also has acting credits in 8 Mile, The Wash, and Crank Yankers.

Dan Patrick

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

Longtime sportscaster and pundit Dan Patrick will appear in Happy Gilmore 2, most likely playing himself.

Patrick has many movie credits, including The Longest Yard, The Waterboy, and The Ridiculous 6. Patrick has worked with ESPN, Sports Illustrated, and NBC Sports as a sportscaster.

Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley

After an extensive professional golf career, PGA Tour pro Keegan Bradley will make his movie debut in Happy Gilmore 2.

Since turning pro in 2008, Bradley has won 12 professional tournaments, including a major championship at the 2011 PGA Championship. He was also the 2011 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

John Daly

John Daly

A PGA Tour longtime veteran, John Daly, will lend his acting talents to Happy Gilmore 2. This movie marks Daly's first acting credit outside of an uncredited appearance in Cheers.

Daly has been a professional golfer since 1987 and joined the PGA Champions Tour in 2016. He has five wins on the PGA Tour, including two majors (1991 PGA Championship and 1995 British Open).

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler

One of the PGA Tour's newer faces, Rickie Fowler, will take his skills and colorful wardrobe to the small screen for Happy Gilmore 2. This will mark his first official acting credit.

Fowler joined the PGA Tour as a pro in 2009 and won the Rookie of the Year award in 2010. He has six Tour wins and top-three finishes in all four major competitions.

Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa

PGA Tour professional golfer Collin Morikawa is making his first-ever movie appearance in Happy Gilmore 2.

Morikawa became a professional in 2019 and is one of the Tour's newer stars. He has six wins, including the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 British Open.

Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus, who will make his first-ever movie appearance in Happy Gilmore 2, adds great gravitas to the film.

Nicklaus is regarded as one of the greatest golfers in history after starting his pro career in 1961. His 73 PGA Tour wins are the third-most in history, and he has more major tournament wins than any pro golfer in history, with 18 victories.

Corey Pavin

Corey Pavin

Corey Pavin takes his talents from the golf course to the movie world. This movie will mark his second credit after appearing in 1996's Tin Cup as an unnamed pro golfer.

Pavin has been a regular on the PGA Tour since turning professional in 1982, winning 28 tournaments. This includes a major championship win at the 1995 U.S. Open and three other top-five finishes.

Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele

PGA Tour professional Xander Schauffele will make his acting debut in Happy Gilmore 2, likely portraying himself.

Schauffele has been a professional for 10 years, winning the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award in 2016-17. He has also won nine tournaments, including two major championships in 2024 alone (the PGA Championship and the British Open).

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth

PGA Tour golfer Jordan Spieth will make his acting debut in Happy Gilmore 2, where he will embody a version of himself.

Since turning pro in 2012, Spieth has won a laundry list of awards, including the 2013 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and the 2015 PGA Player of the Year awards. He has also won 13 tournaments, including three major championships (the 2015 Masters, the U.S. Open, and the 2017 British Open).

Lee Trevino

Lee Trevino

Returning from the original Happy Gilmore is professional golf legend Lee Trevino as he plays himself again in the sequel.

After turning pro in 1960, Trevino became one of the best professional golfers in history, being inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1981. He has 29 PGA Tour wins, 29 PGA Tour Champions wins (third-most of all time), and six major championships.

Happy Gilmore 2 will debut on Netflix in 2025.