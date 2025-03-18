The filming locations are both beautiful and significant in Netflix's summer 2025 sequel: Happy Gilmore 2. Check them out in the photos & details below:

Fiddler's Elbow Country Club - Bedminster, New Jersey

Montclair Golf Club - Verona, New Jersey

Pleasantdale Château - West Orange, New Jersey

Closter, New Jersey

Kearny, New Jersey

Verona, New Jersey

Ideal Beach, Middletown Township, New Jersey

Fiddler's Elbow Country Club - Bedminster, New Jersey

New Jersey

One of the primary filming locations for Happy Gilmore 2, Fiddler's Elbow Country Club, provides a scenic and prestigious backdrop for Happy's return to the golf world.

Located in Bedminster, New Jersey, this private club boasts three championship courses and a long history of hosting major golf events. While it's unclear what specific role the club will play in the sequel, behind-the-scenes footage suggests it may be a key setting for Happy's latest tournament.

Montclair Golf Club - Verona, New Jersey

New Jersey

Another notable filming location for Happy Gilmore 2 is Montclair Golf Club, a historic course in Verona, New Jersey. Known for its challenging layout and picturesque scenery, the club has been a staple of the New Jersey golf scene for over a century.

In the sequel, Montclair appears to serve as one of the key tournament courses where Happy faces off against new and returning rivals. Professional PGA golfers Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Justin Thomas are all set to appear.

Pleasantdale Château - West Orange, New Jersey

New Jersey

The opening shot of the new trailer, Pleasantdale Château sets the stage for Happy Gilmore 2. This stunning estate, located in West Orange, New Jersey, provides an elegant and almost surreal backdrop as Happy takes in a room filled with golf legends.

Inside, he surveys tributes to icons like Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and even himself, which he isn't too happy about, saying, "Spongebob? What is that? What's with the beaver teeth?"

Closter, New Jersey

New Jersey

Closter, New Jersey, served as a filming location for Happy Gilmore 2, with Adam Sandler spotted on set practicing his signature golf swing.

In October 2024, behind-the-scenes photos (via Daily Mail) captured Sandler at a local driving range, taking shots alongside his stunt double. The setting appears to be used for scenes where Happy hones his skills, potentially preparing for another high-stakes tournament.

Kearny, New Jersey

New Jersey

Kearny, New Jersey, became a notable filming location when Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller were spotted on set in November 2024 (via PEOPLE).

Stiller reprised his role as Hal L., the shady nursing home orderly from the original film, but this time sporting a new look, trading his uniform for a patterned shirt, vest, and aviator sunglasses. His presence hints at an expanded role in the sequel, with his recent debut in the new trailer adding to that idea.

Verona, New Jersey

New Jersey

The official Town of Verona Instagram page shared excitement over the production, revealing that scenes were shot at Town Hall.

The post praised Sandler and the crew for bringing energy to the town, inviting them to return anytime:

"What an incredible morning at Town Hall today! Verona was buzzing with excitement as we welcomed the filming of 'Happy Gilmore 2.' Huge shoutout to [Adam Sandler] and the amazing crew. Come back anytime!"

It doesn't appear any green grass golfing will be happening when Verona is featured in Happy Gilmore 2.

Ideal Beach, Middletown Township, New Jersey

New Jersey

Ideal Beach in Middletown Township serves as a location in Happy Gilmore 2, with a standout moment from the trailer showing Happy training on the beach, attempting to hit a golf ball into a trash can.

Set photos from late last year captured Sandler on location (via NJ.com), dressed in his signature relaxed fashion, sporting a striped robe, sunglasses, sweats, and sneakers. Filming at Ideal Beach adds a fresh visual dynamic to the sequel contrasting with the woodsy feel of the golf courses and clubhouses.

Adam Sandler is officially bringing Happy Gilmore 2 to life, returning as the beloved golfer nearly three decades after the original.

The sequel is adding fresh faces to the mix, including NFL star Travis Kelce in a yet-to-be-revealed role.

With Sandler and Tim Herlihy once again leading the script, the film aims to blend nostalgia with new energy when it debuts on Netflix on July 25.

Happy Gilmore 2 begins streaming on Netflix on July 25, 2025.