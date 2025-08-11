Marvel Insider Compares Spider-Man: Brand New Day to One of MCU’s Best Movies

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is being compared to one of the MCU's best movies during the Infinity Saga, and the hype has dialed up because of this new update. The anticipation for the fourth entry of Tom Holland's big-screen solo outing as Spider-Man has been high, mainly due to the incredible set photos and videos of its production in Glasgow, Scotland. One of the biggest highlights of the filming so far is the first official look at Holland's new Spider-Man suit, which fans have highly praised.

While plot details are still being kept under wraps, Spider-Man is expected to throw hands against several villains like the Scorpion and Tombstone while also going at it with notable heroes, such as The Punisher and the Hulk (who is rumored to be Savage Hulk in the film). With a plethora of clashes for the MCU's friendly neighborhood hero, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be an important film for the web-slinging Marvel hero, and a new report supports that claim by comparing it to an MCU film that changed the landscape of the franchise like never before.

Insider @MyTimeToShineH (via X) shared that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is "the biggest [Spider-Man] movie yet," and it is being compared to 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the biggest Spidey movie yet. Despite being more 'street-level,' it’s even been described to me as Captain America: The Winter Soldier for Spider-Man.

Marvel Studios

The comparison to Captain America: The Winter Soldier is definitely exciting, considering that MCU fans widely regard the political thriller as one of Marvel's best superhero movies. Directed by the Russo Brothers (who went on to helm other important MCU films like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame), the movie currently has a 90% critic score and 92% audience rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently in production, and it brings back Tom Holland as the titular MCU hero. Joining him is a stacked cast that includes Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, and Michael Mando. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to premiere in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Why Spider-Man 4's Captain America: The Winter Soldier Comparison Is Important

Marvel

Captain America: The Winter Soldier reinvented Chris Evans' Steve Rogers in a way that made him more interesting and complex. The sequel challenged his beliefs by placing him in a precarious position due to the reveal that Hydra has been present within the confines of SHIELD all these years, making him question whom to trust. It also changed his trajectory by unexpectedly reuniting him with his best friend, Bucky Barnes, who was turned into a killing machine by Hydra.

Given the comparisons, the grounded and more thrilling nature of Captain America: The Winter Soldier is expected to carry over into Spider-Man: Brand New Day as it pushes Tom Holland's Peter Parker into a place he is not familiar with, considering the wild ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Doctor Strange used a spell so that everyone in the world will forget who Peter Parker is.

In fact, a previous rumor claimed that Spider-Man: Brand New Day might be the darkest Spider-Man movie yet, which is in line with the tone and narrative trajectory of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

It's possible that Spider-Man's moral compass will be challenged in ways he never encountered, considering that he will go up against and is expected to team up with an anti-hero like Frank Castle (aka the Punisher). The same thing was done to Steve Rogers in The Winter Soldier, but Hydra's infiltration and government surveillance did not waver his optimism and belief that he could spearhead some change.

One of the notable aspects that Captain America: The Winter Soldier showcased was Steve Rogers' expertise in hand-to-hand combat, and the same could be done in Brand New Day to Holland's Spider-Man (given that the director is Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton).

More so, Captain America: The Winter Soldier's ending had major repercussions for the rest of the MCU due to SHIELD's downfall and the release of classified files on the internet.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's ending could also have major consequences leading up to Avengers: Doomsday, and it might involve the inclusion of the symbiote (which has already been teased by Scorpion actor Michael Mando) and the permanent return of Bruce Banner as the Hulk fans know and love from the Infinity Saga.